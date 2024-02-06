West Nile welcomes its first bishop for the born-again Church

In a significant milestone for the West Nile sub-region, the Rt Rev Gabriel Kodili Mau was Monday consecrated as its inaugural Bishop under the National Fellowship of the Born Again Church. The ceremony, held at the headquarters in Adjumani District, marked a momentous occasion for the region's Christian community.

Expressing gratitude and a sense of divine fulfillment, Archbishop Moses Odongo of the National Fellowship of the Pentecostal Church heralded the appointment as the culmination of a journey marked by waiting, preparation, and prayer. He emphasised the need for Bishop Kodili to remain steadfast in adhering to the truth of God's word amidst the challenges of the world.

“We would like to praise the Almighty God that the West Nile Region has finally been inaugurated and has a bishop. Today is celebration time but tomorrow real work begins for the new bishop and all the people of the West Nile region,” Archbishop Odongo said.

He added: “Bishop Kodili and family you have been called to divine ministry. My charge to you is that you conform to the truth of God’s word and not the patterns of this world.”

Pastor Jackson Maliamungu, the Youth Leader of the Adjumani provincial area, echoed the Archbishop's sentiments, urging fellow believers to rally behind Bishop Kodili and actively contribute to the growth and development of the Church under his guidance.

“We have been praying for a long time to see to it that God sends us a leader at the level of a Bishop in this region. Today we have witnessed the ceremony of our Bishop Gabriel Kodili. This is a sign of the growth of this fellowship with God and let our people embrace him and his family with various support,” Pastor Maliamungu said.

Ms Jessica Ababiku, the Adjumani District Woman MP, underscored the communal responsibility to support the bishop and his family in their spiritual duties.

“This marks a turning point for the congregation to support him and family while performing the duty of God. It is through religion that we all get guided in all the aspects of life,” Ms Ababiku said.