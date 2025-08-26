West Nile: Where colonial scars still shape daily life

In the colonial past, borders were carved with little regard for the people who lived across them. Communities were divided, cultural heritage fragmented, and livelihoods disrupted. West Nile, a region encircled by the River Nile and home to Moyo, Adjumani, Obongi, Madi-Okollo, and Pakwach districts, still lives with those scars. The sub-region, once part of both South Sudan and Congo, remains contested terrain. While governments avoid outright war, disputes spill over frequently into deadly confrontations. Just two weeks ago, Fitina-Mbaya Village in Yumbe District became the epicentre of a crossfire. South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) set up a detachment 200 meters inside Uganda, sparking a firefight with Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). Seven people were killed, two abducted, and homes razed.

Lt Col Douglas Katondwaki of the UPDF said incursions are frequent because border villages lack a strong government presence. “With the outcry of the community and leaders, we honoured their request for detach establishment. We have created detachments at Fitina-Mbaya and Komorofe, and plans are underway for Alema village,” he explained. But while the UPDF secures territory, civilians bear the cost. Goboro Primary School was shut down as gunfire made learning impossible. “Learners cannot concentrate when there is fear,” head teacher Alex Asega said. The impact extends far beyond classrooms. Farmers have abandoned fields, traders fear crossing checkpoints, and families are constantly displaced.

Local leaders estimate more than 2,000 people have fled their homes in Yumbe alone, now dependent on humanitarian support. Food insecurity is a growing threat. Abandoned gardens mean reduced harvests, while disrupted trade raises prices in already fragile economies. Insecurity has also curtailed access to health facilities, with mothers and children in border villages walking miles to seek treatment in safer areas. In Juba, SSPDF spokesman Maj Gen Lul Ruai Koang called for restraint. “We have contacted our Ugandan counterparts to stop further clashes. We ask for immediate cessation of all hostilities,” he said.

A joint investigation is being planned. But past experience suggests that such committees often fade without binding outcomes.

Echoes of Bakassi

Observers liken West Nile’s predicament to Nigeria and Cameroon’s Bakassi Peninsula dispute. Both stemmed from poorly defined colonial borders. In West Nile, disputes are sharpened by greed over trade routes, markets, and fertile land. Many of the communities across the borders of the three neighbouring countries are ethnically related. They share languages, culture, and kinship. “We are actually the same people,” said 76-year-old elder Jum-Pierre Ozelle. “We intermarry, share gardens, and have relatives across the border. It is greed for money that causes divisions,” he adds. Despite recurrent conflict, West Nile is an economic and humanitarian hub. For decades, it has sheltered thousands of refugees from South Sudan and DRC. In 2006, Nebbi hosted 5,000 Congolese fleeing fighting, while Arua sheltered 60,000 South Sudanese.

Today, the region still hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees in sprawling settlements in Adjumani, Moyo, and Obongi. These populations deepen the social and economic interconnections of borderlands—but also stretch resources and sometimes attract security concerns. Trade is equally vital. A 2013 RICE/International Alert survey valued monthly exports from Arua to Ariwara (DRC) at $88,000, with imports back worth $35,000. The bulk of traders—72 percent—were women sustaining households through small-scale cross-border commerce. Yet markets can fuel disputes too. Alema Village chairperson Omari Adaku warned that a new South Sudanese border market had attracted “wrong elements” and worsened insecurity.

Diplomatic overtures are frequent but rarely final. In 2008, Presidents Museveni and the DRC president Joseph Kabila pledged to resolve disputes. In 2010, Museveni and his South Sudan counterpart, Mr Salva Kiir, asked elders to mediate. Yet critical boundary surveys remain unpublished. State Minister for Defence (Veterans Affairs) Huda Oleru, said recently: “The President has promised to handle this matter to its conclusion. Senior officials are already engaging counterparts in South Sudan.” Uganda’s strategy has long leaned on bilateral dialogue. But some analysts argue the disputes require regional and continental arbitration. The African Union’s Border Programme and even the International Court of Justice (ICJ) could offer frameworks to settle matters conclusively, as seen in the Bakassi case.

West Nile’s troubled legacy can be traced to the “Lado Enclave,” once leased to Belgian King Leopold II.

When the lease ended in 1910, the territory shifted between colonial masters. A series of treaties in 1912–1915 eventually placed West Nile under the Uganda Protectorate.

The maps drawn then—without consulting local people—split ethnic groups arbitrarily. A century later, those borders continue to generate friction.

Between 2007 and 2012, West Nile witnessed a series of repeated violations along its borders, underscoring the fragility of the region. In 2007, soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) arrested surveyors working for Heritage Oil, sparking diplomatic tensions. The following year, in 2008, Congolese authorities erected a barrier at River Ofo, a move that was only resolved after intervention by Presidents Museveni and Joseph Kabila. In 2009, Sudanese forces disrupted MTN’s telecommunication works in Moyo District, while Congolese police escalated matters by constructing a post at Agyero.

The situation worsened in 2010 when soldiers from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) arrested 13 Ugandan farmers, and Congolese security personnel attacked traders in Arua. In 2012, SPLA soldiers briefly detained nine Ugandan Members of Parliament. These recurring incidents highlight the persistent insecurity and contested nature of Uganda’s borders with its neighbours. Each incident underscores the fragility of border security and the vulnerability of West Nile communities.

Lack of priorities

Critics argue that the government has been slow to prioritise development in borderlands. Villages most exposed to aggression often lack schools, clinics, or reliable security infrastructure. The say this vacuum creates opportunities for encroachment. Analysts and local leaders emphasise the importance of conducting comprehensive land surveys using modern GPS technology alongside colonial-era maps to properly demarcate boundaries. Second, they call for sustained dialogue, while ensuring that border communities themselves are actively involved in the discussions.

Third, there is a strong push for investing in communities by establishing schools, health centres, and clean water points in border villages as a way of affirming Uganda government’s presence. Finally, should bilateral engagements fail to produce lasting results, experts recommend escalating disputes to regional and international arbitration bodies such as the African Union (AU) or the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where binding settlements can be secured to prevent future flare-ups.

Background

2012: Nine Ugandan MPs briefly detained by SPLA soldiers.

2010: SPLA soldiers arrest 13 Ugandan farmers in Lefori, accusing them of encroachment.

2009: Congolese police build a post at Agyero. Sudanese forces stop MTN construction in Moyo; SPLA soldiers attack farmers in Lefori; later that year, Congolese troops attacked traders in Arua, injuring 50 people.

2008: Congolese authorities erect a barrier at River Ofo. The dispute was resolved through talks between President Museveni and then DRC president Joseph Kabila talks.

2007: DRC soldiers arrest Heritage Oil surveyors who had crossed into Congolese territory.



