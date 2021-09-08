West Nile youths turn to online businesses as Covid-19 continues to bite

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

Youths engaged in small-scale businesses in Arua District in the West Nile region, have turned to searching for customers online as Covid-19 effects continue to bite.

The youths who have been trained by Faraja Africa and Advance Africa with funding from the European Union have been able to sail through the Covid-19 as they searched for new and maintained old customers through digital marketing.

While receiving their start-up kits of smartphones over the weekend in Arua, one of the youths, Ms Gloria Alesi, who deals in clothes, sandals and bags, said: “I have been able to use WhatsApp business to market my products especially when businesses were closed, things became difficult. Digital business needs one to be innovative. Facebook is a good platform to get customers too because many youths and adults are on that platform.”

She said: “The only way to turn around your business is to be marketing your products through photos and graphics which we have been trained in also. I am able to save money, pay rent and meet basic needs during this lock down period because of online orders.”

Many youths mostly use their smartphones mainly for chatting, making connections and watching movies while disregarding the importance of business opportunities.

Another beneficiary, Mr Safi Chiriga, 19, a Computer specialist engaged in graphics, says: “It is unfortunate many youths only use Facebook for chatting. They do not know that this offers best platforms for business because many people use it daily. Through Facebook, I have been able to get customers who needs graphical images to be done for them.”

The youths also asked the government to relax their restrictions on social media especially in unblocking Facebook that was closed during elections.

The 10 Digital ambassadors from Arua and Zombo districts are using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp Business, Instagram, Twitter among others to market.

The Executive Director for Faraja Africa Foundation, Mr Emmanuel Wabwire, asked the youth to pass on the skills to their colleagues who may not have had the chance to get the training.

“We implore you to train others also how they can market their products because Covid-19 has affected every business. We hope with the 350 youths that we are training can be able to become economically independent,” he said.

“Do not only use your phones for hook-ups but you can earn a living through them. And in the next two weeks, we shall be engaging the Speaker of Parliament to see how government can re-open Facebook because it is a great business platform,” he said.

The Project Officer for Advance Africa, Ms Emma Wachal, urged the youth to be open minded and explore more digital marketing skills.

“Do not be rigid with your business ideas. Be able to adopt to new technologies of online marketing in order to grow,” she said.

A number of businesses have been greatly affected ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the globe, and extended to Uganda last year in March. This forced some people to think outside the box by adopting online businesses, thus sailing through the lockdown.

[email protected]




