Western Anglican bishops meet in Rukungiri to discuss development

Anglican Church Bishops in Western Uganda (in service and retired) have together with their wives gathered in North Kigezi Diocese Rukungiri District for their annual fellowship, aimed at discussing development of their bishoprics.

Bishops from Bunyoro, Rwenzori, Ankole and Kigezi regions have been fellowshipping each year since 1976, rotating from each of the dioceses.

Speaking at the opening of the fellowship at the bishop’s residence at Emmanuel Cathedral Kinyasano, Northwest Ankole Bishop Rt Rev Amos Magezi, who is the chairperson of the gathering, saidsuch meetings enable them to renew their spirit, discuss development and and share a meal making mostly those retired feel back to serve.

“When people hear us gathered in a fellowship like this, some become worried that we are going to talk politics. This is absolutely a prayer gathering. We are meeting that we can talk on how we can develop our dioceses. It’s a moment we meet and talk. Some people have long retired, and we spend time without meeting. We pray for each other and share a lot,” Bishop Magezi said

He said they also elect new leaders during the fellowship.

Host Bishop Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe welcomed the prelates to the diocese laying agenda for the gathering that started Wednesday evening to Sunday when all the over 30 in service and retired bishops and their wives will lead a service at Emmanuel Cathedral.

“We are passing through many things. We shall have people to talk to us, tour the diocese and bless many. From Wednesday to Sunday, we shall have the retreat. What we talk is strictly for us as bishops and our wives. We shall share on Sunday morning during church service after the end of fellowship.” Bishop Onesimus told Monitor.

On Thursday morning, the bishops officiated the opening of one of the biggest recreational facilities in Rukungiri Town, Butagatsi Arena Hotel, where they are also holding their retreat.