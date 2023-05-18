Western Uganda pilgrims to pass via Katonga – Ecweru

The State Minister for Works, Mr Musa Ecweru, has said that the Christians trekking from Western Uganda to commemorate Martyr's Day in Namugongo will be able to use the main Masaka-Kampala Highway.

Mr Ecweru said that although the road is currently closed due to the collapse of the section of River Katonga Bridge, by the time the pilgrims come closer to the area, it will be already repaired.

"I want to make it clear that we shall do whatever we can to ensure that the Christians who have started their journey today will pass River Katonga Bridge," he said Thursday morning.

"Am very sure that by the time they will arrive at Katonga, we will have created a pedestrians walkway to enable them to comfortably march to Namugongo without any interferences," he added.

A video grab showing the broken Katonga river bridge after flash floods cut off Kampala-Masaka road on May 11, 2023

The government has since created an alternative route via Sembabule District, but it’s about 70km longer which makes the pilgrimage hectic for people from as far as Kabale and Kanungu.

Uganda Martyr's Day is celebrated every June 3, at both Namugongo Catholic Martyrs Shrine and Namugongo Church of Uganda Martyr's Shrine. The event is preceded by the Christians trekking from different parts of the country and other neighbouring countries

The minister also emphasized that the bridge will be completed in the next few weeks to enable normal traffic flow to neighbouring countries like Tanzania and Rwanda.

"We have received complaints that the alternative route has caused delays in the trans-border trade between our neighbouring countries. So we are working around the clock to ensure that the situation gets back to normal," he said.