WFP to offer food only to most vulnerable

The World Food Programme (WFP) says it has started profiling all refugees in the country to identify those in critical need of food.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, Mr Marcus Prior, the WFP deputy country manager, said this year, they are implementing a progressive shift to needs-based targeting of general food assistance for refugees in Uganda, following an endorsement for the approach at the comprehensive refugee response framework steering group meeting on December 13 last year.

“This approach marks phase III of the prioritisation exercise which started in 2021 in response to funding shortfalls for general food assistance. The basic tenet of this phase is to ensure the most vulnerable refugees and new arrivals receive the highest recommended rations while weaning the least vulnerable and self-reliant households off the monthly general food assistance,” he said.

Reason

He explained that the purpose for this move is to refocus resilience and livelihood strengthening activities that support a broader transition to self-reliance in refugee settlements because when supported, refugees can meaningfully participate and contribute to national economic growth.

Asked what will happen to those who have been entirely depending on WFP food donations, he said by giving the refugees food rations according to their levels of need, they want to ensure the blanket ration cuts do not disproportionately affect the most vulnerable refugees to mitigate the impact of limited funding that WFP is now getting due to emerging priorities.

Asked how they have been affected by budget cuts, Mr Magnus Bruun Rasmussen, the head of partnerships and development, said last year, they asked for funding to the tune of $363m (Shs1.3 trillion) but they got only $120m (Shs439b). He added that this year, they asked for $160m (Shs585b) but currently they have only $60m (Shs219b). He said they are not sure when more money will come through later in the year.

However, Mr Charles Bafaki, the commissioner for refugees in the Office of the Prime Minister, said he is not aware of the move but added that even then, no refugee can die in Uganda because of hunger.

Last week, refugees in Bidibidi refugee settlement in Yumbe District raised concern over the reduction of food ratio by WFP, saying it is a violation of their rights.