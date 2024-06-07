WFP to skill Ugandan farmers on climate-smart agriculture  

The World Food Programme (WFP) has partnered with the Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) to promote sustainable food systems and climate-smart agriculture in Uganda.

This will be through training and sensitising more than 3,000 small holder farmers in Bunyoro Sub-region and neighbouring areas on growing new improved seed varieties, using new farming technologies as well as establishing connections with buyers for their produce.

Mr Ian Figgins, the head of supply chain at WFP, said the UN food agency is a major actor in the grain value chain and food security in Uganda and must collaborate with stakeholders to improve crop yields.

Mr Figgins emphasised the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in the food sector, particularly in Uganda, where food security is a major challenge due to aflatoxin contamination and climate change.

“Uganda has great potential to be a breadbasket for East Africa; to be a surplus-producing country and to be an export country. But we have to have good commodity management and controls on the safety and quality to be able to promote those exports efficiently. And that should then also trickle down to people's livelihoods, their incomes and their ability to be sort of self-reliant,” he told journalists in Kampala on Friday.

Mr Gerald Masila, the executive director of EAGC, emphasised Uganda’s potential as a surplus food producer.

“As EAGC continues to facilitate grain trade in the region, we are committed to working with the government to open regional markets for Uganda's exports. Strengthening the food systems in Uganda are essential for achieving sustenance quickly. Additionally, addressing aflatoxin contamination is essential for ensuring the safety and quality of Uganda's grain, which is crucial for maintaining regional and international markets access,’’ he said.

Mr Masila said the partnership with WFP will be actualised at the 12th Annual Agribusiness Expo set to take place on June 28th and 29th, 2024, at the Kihonda Demonstration Centre in Masindi District.

The expo, held under the theme, “Promoting sustainable food systems and climate-smart agriculture for inclusive trade and wealth creation,” is expected to attract over 3,000 farmers and stakeholders who will benefit from capacity building and training sessions. They will also engage with the government on policy, extension services, marketing, and quality issues, raising awareness of East African Standards for food staples and post-harvest practices.

The expo is being held with other partners; TradeMark Africa, and Danida Green Business Partnerships (DGBP).

Mr Emmanuel Asiimwe, the Country Director of EAGC, highlighted the expo’s role in knowledge exchange and increased production.

“This year, we have expanded our reach by attracting farmers from regions such as the Bunyoro-Kitara sub region, West Nile, Teso, Acholi, and Lango sub region. We aim to improve the food systems and ensure greater productivity and sustainability across these regions,” he said.

Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the chairperson of Masindi District, appreciated EAGC for hosting the Expo in Masindi.