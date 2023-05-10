What awaits Gen Nabasa in Karamoja Sub-region

Despite the government’s progress in reducing the number of illegal guns in Karamoja, the prevalence of illicit weapons at the hands of warriors continues to whittle down the gains.

The killings and cattle raids have become rampant in Karamoja and in the neighbouring sub-regions of Teso, Lango, Acholi, Sebei and parts of Bugisu.

The raids have also been commercialised and perpetuated by the lucrative cattle prices for the meat packing industry in Kampala and Nairobi.

As Maj Gen Don Williams Nabasa, who has been at the helm of military police, readies himself to take over the command of the 3rd Division from Brig Gen Joseph Balikuddembe, who has been pacifying Karamoja since 2019, illegal guns, armed raids and alleged human rights violations by the army await him.

On Saturday, President Museveni transferred and appointed six senior army officers in command and administrative positions, just a day after the 3rd Division spokesperson, Maj Isaac Oware, announced Brig Gen Balikuddembe’s departure.

The changes for the 3rd Division have been received with both optimism, and pessimism among leaders within Karamoja and the neighbouring areas, with the chairperson for Katakwi District, Mr Geoffrey Omolo, saying Maj Gen Nabasa has to fix a number of issues.

“As we talk, the [security] situation has started to deteriorate,” he said, adding it is premature to judge Maj Gen Nabasa’s capabilities.

He, however, commended Brig Gen Balikuddembe for having a cordial relationship with civilians and leaders.

In February 2002, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) launched a disarmament programme for six months and recovered 7,676 guns against the presumed 40,000 illegal guns at the hands of Karimojong warriors.

Since then, the army has been engaged in disarmament and peace building, but there are mixed reactions about its performance in the sub-region.

Maj Gen Don Williams Nabasa, 3rd Division Commander. PHOTO/UPDF

Ms Faith Nakut, the Napak Woman MP, told this publication that the current number of raids can’t be compared to those of March 2022.

“We are hopeful that while in Karamoja, Maj Gen Nabasa will have to learn from his predecessor to solve the puzzles; we want peace in the sub-region,” she said.

Ms Nakut said the borderline deployment along districts affected by raids may not be the solution but silencing guns within the sub-region will have an impact within and outside Karamoja.

On issues of alleged human rights violations, Ms Nakut has fronted intelligence-led disarmament.

“It would be wrong to say Gen Balikuddembe did not work, he has performed wonders right from 2018, when raids turned commercial. But what we need now is different dynamics in operations,” Ms Nakut said.

Mr Pius Loupa, a resident of Kaabong, said: “Gen Balikuddembe came in 2019 when insecurity erupted in Karamoja. He has fought a war that is complicated. So Gen Balikuddembe or Afande Nabasa going and coming respectively will not change anything, if the issue of Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya borders where ammunition is passed is not addressed.”

Mr Jino Bornd Meri, the chairperson for Kaabong District, said more than 3,000 youth from Karamoja are jailed across the country. He said the mode of disarmament has a toll on the physical and mental state of those suspected to have guns.

Mr Meri said Gen Balikuddembe’s transfer is welcome, but will not reverse the loss incurred.

He said more than 1,000 cattle were taken by the Turkana but only 95 were recovered. The cattle were stolen from the only kraal for the Ike people in Kathile Town Council on Saturday.

On April 30, 1,421 cattle, 123 donkeys, 2,097 goats and sheep were raided by the Turkana.

Mr Meri said despite bordering South Sudan and Kenya, where illicit guns find themselves in Karamoja, only 9 detachments are in operation.

Maj Oware, the 3rd Division spokesperson, said there is a need to verify whether more than 3,000 youth are languishing in various prisons.

He said during the search and cordon, those arrested are vetted in the presence of the local leaders, “these operations are done based on the leads and those found innocent are released”.