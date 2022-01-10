Prime

What awaits teachers as schools reopen today

A dilapidated classroom structure at Ruharo Primary school in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality, Bushenyi District. Photo / Zadock Amanyisa

By  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA  &  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • This is due to poor Internet connectivity and lack of electricity to follow lessons which were being aired on television and radio channels.

As 15 million learners return to school today after two successive Covid-19 induced lockdowns, many learners, especially those in the countryside, have not had a chance to continue their studies remotely like their counterparts in urban centres.

