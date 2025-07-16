What bankers want govt to address to boost diaspora remittances

The Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) has asked the Ugandan government to offer better regulatory frameworks and policies to support foreign remittances, noting that remittances play a big part in the economy and that such remittances go to the lower-tier income groups.

Ahead of the 8th annual bankers’ conference, the officials from the Uganda Bankers’ Association say foreign remittances face complex issues, including the regulatory challenges, fraud and a host of other challenges which the government must look into.

Wilbrod Owor, the executive director of Uganda Bankers’ Association, said foreign remittances play an important role in the economy and that the government must make sure such remittances are protected from risks.

“You know, today we have over 110,000 Ugandans every year going out to look for jobs. And a big part of the destinations is in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Yemen, and other parts, of course, in Europe and the United States. So the challenge is perhaps the risk of those remittances being taxed. During the conference, we are going to discuss policy incentives. What is it that we can do to attract a lot more remittances, and if a tax on it will constrain that, that works against that objective, because what you want to do is to pull more of those resources to come to the country,” he said.

The annual bankers’ conference is expected to take place on July 29, 2025, at Serena International Conference Centre in Kampala with aim of fostering meaningful discussions that lead to actionable policy and regulatory recommendations.

Mr Julius Kakeeto, UBA Chairperson, in an engagement with the media, said the diaspora remittances have helped alleviate poverty and provided income for the poor and that a robust regulatory framework needs to be put in place to protect such remittances.

“We will explore how the banking sector, policymakers, and other stakeholders can innovate and collaborate to more effectively leverage the immense potential of these financial flows,” Kakeeto said.

He said the conference comes at a time when global remittance markets are demonstrating remarkable resilience and that with Uganda's increasing reliance on labour externalisation and growing diaspora networks, “it is imperative that we place remittances at the heart of our national development agenda.”

He said during the conference, the stakeholders will discuss the Economic Impact of Remittances on Growth and Development technological Innovations Shaping the Future of Remittances addressing Challenges and Risks in the Remittance Ecosystems and the Role of Financial Institutions in harnessing the potential in remittances.

"Remittances are not just transfers of money; they are powerful drivers of development, directly impacting the lives of millions of Ugandans in poverty alleviation by enhancing access to essential services like healthcare and education for many families, as well as other sectors like real estate and as such contributing significantly to our national economy," he said.

"This conference provides a crucial platform for all stakeholders to collaboratively explore innovative solutions and best practices to ensure these flows contribute even more effectively to our country's growth and development”, he added.

Last year, Ugandans working abroad remitted up to $1.4 billion back home, accounting for about 3% of the Gross Domestic Product.

Kakeeto said this fact cannot be ignored, and therefore government must put in efforts to ensure that such remittances do not face too many regulatory hurdles.

“Despite their immense contribution, maximising the benefits of remittances faces challenges such as regulatory complexities, fraud, security vulnerabilities, technological integration delays, high transaction costs, and limited access to tailored financial products,” he said.

“Remittances have emerged as a critical financial lifeline for many low-income families in developing countries, often surpassing foreign direct investment (FDI) and official development assistance (ODA) flows. In Uganda, remittance inflows remarkably exceeded US$1.4 billion in 2023, accounting for nearly 3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Numbers

An estimated two million Ugandans are currently working abroad and overseas, which the bankers say is way over the total number in the civil service in the country. They remitted up to over 1.4 billion (Shs4.9 billion)

They say this number continues to grow as labour exports to the Middle East, Asia and other parts of the world are estimated at over 110,000 per annum.

The UBA Chairperson further noted that despite their immense contribution, maximising the benefits of remittances at a macro level is yet to be fully exploited.

Uganda is currently pursuing an ambitious tenfold GDP growth plan aimed at $500bn by 2040, and the UBA chairperson said financing strategies for this growth is a key discussion item for the much-needed infrastructure & other development enablers.

At the continent level, Egypt leads with the highest annual remittance inflows at $24.2 billion, followed by Nigeria at $20.5bn while Morocco is at $12.1bn.

Speaking during the press conference, Ali Shehryar, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, said, with deep roots in Uganda’s financial landscape and a global perspective on digital payments, Mastercard brings a unique lens to this year’s conversation on remittances and development.

“At Mastercard, we are dedicated to leading the digital transformation in the markets we serve, delivering innovative payment solutions for both consumers and businesses. We set new standards for payment technologies, enabling faster, more secure payment flows that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Together, we can unlock the full potential of global money transfers as a catalyst for long-term development and financial inclusion,” said Shehryar.