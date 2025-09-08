What became of the Auto Express Penalty System?

Three months after suspension, the government is still reviewing the Express Penalty System (EPS) Auto following a flood of public complaints. The EPS, introduced in June, was meant to streamline traffic enforcement using digital number plates.

However, it faced an immediate backlash over errors in data syncing, lack of sensitisation, harsh fines, unclear speed limits, and misplaced speed signs. The Ministry of Works and Transport initially suspended the system for a month, but later extended the review. Mr Azat Akmyradov, the spokesperson for the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), the company behind EPS, told this newspaper at the weekend: We are undertaking a comprehensive review involving multi-sectoral agencies.

Committees are revisiting roads, highways, and the system to correct identified gaps. At the right time, when we are ready, we shall update you. For now, it’s premature.” He added: “The government set up a commission that had a thorough review of the process. We visited multiple sites, engaged stakeholders, and consulted agencies. A report will now be presented to ministers, who will decide how the changes will be implemented.” Mr Akmyradov added that the government had taken the right approach by pausing the system to address concerns. “Government will act on key points such as camera locations, prescribed speed limits, road markings and signage.

Once the finalised report is presented to Cabinet, a decision will be made on when the process restarts,” he said. The EPS was halted just five days after its pilot launch, as resistance from motorists escalated into threats of a nationwide strike. President Museveni intervened, insisting that digital plates were for security rather than revenue collection. “Finally, I saw some issues about the digital number plates and fines. People are being fined. But the issue about number plates is not about fines, it is anti-crime,” he stated. Despite the controversy, ITMS insists the system showed positive results. “During the five-day implementation, Mulago Hospital actually had a six-hour break with no accident-related emergency cases.

That was unprecedented,” Mr Akmyradov said. He added that the rollout would resume gradually, starting with Kampala. “We expect to begin at a small level in Kampala City. During that time, we will sensitise five regional centres before expanding nationwide,” he said. Mr Nikita Novoselov, ITMS’s head of production and installation, said technical progress continues despite the suspension. “The integration of new number plates with monitoring, video surveillance, data analytics and control systems has already shown promising results. Over 27,000 installations were completed in August alone. The system has helped track both stolen vehicles and those used in crime,” he said.

Although no clear deadline has been set, officials maintain that the EPS will restart within the next few months. The road regulations was brought into force to, among other things, comply with UN Road Safety Declaration (targets) for 2030, implement the 2025 Marrakech declaration in Morocco, and decongest the city. The 2024 Uganda traffic report recorded 25,107 road crashes, resulting in 25,808 casualties.



