What Bobi Wine should expect from police upon return

Police warned Wednesday that they will be heightened security deployment along Entebbe road and all other roads leading to the home of Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine in Magere, Wakiso District to block his planned welcome party which police have deemed illegal.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango told journalists on Wednesday evening that: “Joint security agencies have received credible intelligence information that there are political activists, especially from the National Unity Platform (NUP) who are rallying and mobilizing members of the public to proceed to Entebbe International Airport on 5/10/2023 to welcome the NUP president Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi from abroad.”

“The organizers of the alleged welcome event intend to make a procession from Entebbe International Airport through Kitoro, Katabi, Kitala, Kitende, Kajjansi, Lubowa through the CBD, Kalerwe upto Magere, Kasangati,” he added.

It’s against this background that, Mr Onyango revealed; “The organisers of this welcome back event are advised to stop their mobilization. Members of the public who had been mobilised are advised not to participate in an illegality and security agencies will make sure that no one engages in illegal processions and whoever will be arrested will be taken to courts of law. Security agencies working with members of the public will be alert to halt any illegality.”

“We want to inform the people along Entebbe highway that please go ahead with your businesses, do not be afraid, operate as normal we shall deploy our officers. Just wake up by midnight today, you will see the deployment there,” he added.

According to Mr Onyango, a number of road blocks at Zzana, Kajjansi, Kisubi and other points to be mounted where vehicles heading towards the airport are thoroughly checked. From Kitooro, there will be three checkpoints to the airport, away from the usual ones.

He also commended the members of the public, especially the boda boda riders, the taxi operators, the business community and the ghetto youths who have shunned a call to have them participate in the “illegal planned activities.”

Bobi Wine who is currently in South Africa is expected into the country tomorrow morning (10am) after his international mobilization tours in Canada and South Africa.