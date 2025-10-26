What changes have been made in the sugar sector?

The Trade ministry has issued strict regulations to govern the sugar sector in the country. The Sugar Regulations, 2025, was tabled in the House by Gen Wilson Mbadi, the junior Trade minister, this past week, and are meant to operationalise the Sugar Act, 2020. The law was enacted in a measure to course correct a sugar sector that has stakeholders, including the government, sugarcane dealers, and or growers talking at cross purposes.

What are the regulations about?

The 51-page legislation signed by Mr Francis Mwebesa, the Trade minister, commands all sugar outgrowers to register under formally recognised government structures within the respective localities. For one to register as an outgrower, they should have been growing cane for at least six months before the date of registration The outgrowers should have been supplying cane to a given mill prior to registration, something that has to be proven using registration records at the mill. The outgrowers should also have land size of at least one hectare on which they cultivate cane in order to qualify for registration.

Additionally, Section 22 (b) the same legislation dictates that “land where the sugar cane is to be grown has been evaluated by an agricultural expert acceptable to the Council and deemed suitable for sugar cane cultivation on a sustainable basis.” Minister Mwebesa has through the same regulations directed that all intending suppliers of cane should have proven their ability to supply the same before being cleared as to do so. In the same way, Section 26(1) of the same regulations commands that during transactions “all sugar cane deliveries shall be weighed and recorded in the presence of all parties to the transaction.”

Why have the regulations been brought in?

Mr Mwebesa said the regulations are designed “to monitor sugar cane production and cane farming by outgrowers; to regulate sugarcane quality” and “to establish a basis for planning and making appropriate estimates of inputs, among others. Penalties are also prescribed to regulate the industry. For instance, individuals who supply sugar cane to unregistered outlets and or are found llegally rebranding imported sugar or cane by-products will face a Shs40,000 fine or serve a jail time of six months, or serve both punishments.

Who are the members of the inaugural Sugar Industry Stakeholders’ Council?

They include Mr Rajbir Singh Rai as the chairperson. The members of the Council who are outgrowers are: Mr Robert Atugonza, Ms Elizabeth Mbeiza, and Ms Santa Joyce Laker. Three millers , who are Mayur Muljibhai Madhvani, Milan Dobaria Vithalbhai, and Ashish Monpara are also on the council. Other members are Dr Swidiz Mugerwa from the Agriculture ministry and Mr Ramathan Ggoobi from the Finance ministry. Ms Lynette B Bagonza is the secretary.

Stakeholders react

Whereas the Uganda National Sugar Cane Growers Association agrees with the call to have data of cane growers in the country captured, the fraternity does not want the Uganda Sugar Industry Stakeholder Council to run point on this. It instead wants this data to be captured by the farmers’ associations and or cooperatives. Mr Issa Budhugo, the chairperson of the Busoga Sugarcane Growers Union, said: “I have no problem with Council knowing how many farmers are in Uganda and even acreage [on which they operate], but, issues to do with registration, let Council empower associations and cooperatives to do that in their behalf so that all the information is given out by the cooperatives and association.

Not the council.” He added: “We have had more than 70 problems in the sector all being faced by Sugarcane farmers and one of them was lack of order. I believe that the signing of the Bill by the President is to bring order in the sugar industry.” “The regulations are very good because they enhance sustainable sugar cane growing,” Mr Eric Odongo, an economist at the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group said. But he said there is a need for the government to “empower farmers to raise productivity” by creating systems to “provide credit to reduce pressures that cause harvesting of immature cane and weeding out middlemen to end exploitation of farmers, among others.



