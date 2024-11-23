What does COP29 score sheet look like?

The planet’s climate is on a rollercoaster; not the fun kind. Temperatures are spiking, rains are erratic, and droughts are dancing across continents. Uganda is hardly an exception. Its Rwenzori Mountains are melting away. Literally, their ice caps have shrunk by a staggering 49 percent since 1987. They could vanish entirely by the 2040s, potentially flooding rivers like the Mubuku, Nyamwamba, and Ruimi, according to World Bank Group data.

Over on Mount Elgon, crumbling slopes trigger deadly landslides, displacing thousands. Meanwhile, Karamoja suffers relentless droughts that devastate communities, and heavy rains in Kisoro wreak havoc on lives and infrastructure. The price tag? Uganda could face climate-driven costs of up to $5.9 billion (Shs21.5 trillion) annually if it fails to adapt, warns the International Institute for Environment and Development.

This is a financial storm no one can afford to ignore. And humans, scientists maintain, are the main culprits, thanks to greenhouse gases trapped in the atmosphere, turning our weather into a guessing game. The UN Environment Programme has sounded the alarm: the planet is dangling by a thread, but it’s not all doom and gloom—solutions are on the table. The goal? Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Achieving this requires everyone to step up— changing consumption habits, pressuring leaders, and embracing a low-carbon lifestyle.

Global leaders were from November 11 to 22 huddled in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP29 where they plotted ways to finance climate action. High on the agenda was carbon markets, one of the tools to fund the trillions needed to decarbonise and keep global warming below the critical 2°C threshold.

What are carbon markets?

Think of them as the stock exchange for emissions. Each carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide removed or reduced, typically through activities like planting trees or rolling out renewable energy projects. There are two types: regulated markets (worth a hefty $900 billion in 2023) and voluntary ones (a $1 billion market last year, largely serving corporations). Uganda, interestingly, only has the unregulated type, making it a rarity in the world of carbon trading.

Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries can trade carbon credits to meet their national climate goals. This system allows nations like the US or China to invest in reforestation in Uganda when they fall behind on cutting emissions. In theory, it’s a win-win—global emissions drop without breaking the bank. Still, there’s a catch: the rules for international trading remain a regulatory maze. Until governments iron out the details, the dream of a seamless, global carbon market remains just that—a dream.

What’s the history of carbon markets?

It has been a rocky one. The 1997 Kyoto Protocol birthed the Clean Development Mechanism, an international carbon trading system that seemed promising—until it wasn’t. Low prices, dubious impact, and the US’s refusal to join sank the initiative. Fast forward, and carbon markets are staging a comeback, fuelled by corporate net-zero pledges and a pandemic-era scramble for carbon credits.

What’s changed?

For one, technology. Satellite monitoring now makes it harder to fake reforestation projects—a major headache in the early 2000s. Political urgency has also climbed.

Decarbonising the global economy requires trillions, and major polluters aren’t exactly lining up to foot the bill. At COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, negotiators kicked things off with a breakthrough: rules for a United Nations-administered global carbon market, dubbed “Article 6.4.” Proponents hail it as the“gold standard” for emissions trading, promising billions for projects in developing countries. Buyers in wealthier nations could meet their climate targets by purchasing credits from these initiatives. COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev called the agreement “long overdue,” highlighting its potential to slash implementation costs for national climate pledges (NDCs) by $250 billion annually. Yet, Article 6.2—governing bilateral carbon trades—remains stuck in negotiation limbo.

Is everyone happy with the latest developments?

Certainly not. Climate watchdogs like Carbon Market Watch warn of “reversal risks” where stored carbon leaks back into the atmosphere, such as through wildfires. There’s also criticism of the deal-making process, with some calling the opening day agreements a “back-door deal” that undermines transparency. The bigger fear?

A poorly designed global carbon market could derail the Paris Agreement entirely. Critics point to three main risks: Worthless Credits: Weak rules could allow fake emission reductions, leaving governments to meet targets on paper while the planet burns. Moral Hazard: If countries can pay others to do the hard work, what’s the incentive to decarbonize at home? Secrecy: Some nations want to keep trading rules opaque, making deals impossible to scrutinise.

So is it a case of high hopes or hollow promises?

Maybe a bit of both. Despite the drama, scientists remain divided on carbon markets’ effectiveness. A recent study in the Nature Journal called ‘Systematic assessment of the achieved emission reductions of carbon credit projects’ released on November 14 assessed whether carbon crediting mechanisms actually lead to real emission reductions. The results? Mixed. While carbon markets are vital to climate strategies, concerns over environmental integrity and transparency persist. The stakes couldn’t be higher. If the world is to decarbonise and meet Paris goals, these markets must walk the tightrope between ambition and accountability. For now, the debate rages on—a global game of Tom and Jerry, with the planet as the prize.

Will carbon credits trigger real reductions or simply provide a lot of hot air but no liftoff?

The expert analysis of 2,346 carbon mitigation projects—accounting for nearly a billion tonnes of CO₂, or 20 percent of all issued credits—has delivered a sobering verdict: only 16 per cent of those credits reflect genuine emission reductions. Wind power projects in China and improved forest management in the US? Statistically insignificant results. Cookstove projects?

A paltry 11 per cent of claimed reductions. Even the top performer, HFC-23 abatement, only reached 68 per cent of promised reductions. The “offset achievement gap” identified in the study amounts to 812 million dubious credits—greater than Germany’s annual emissions. Researchers flagged three key issues undermining these projects.

Firstly, fudged data i.e. developers cherry-pick favourable baselines or rely on unrealistic assumptions. Secondly, outdated methodologies such as some frameworks lag behind current science. Lastly, adverse selection i.e. credits are often issued for projects that would have happened anyway, failing the “additionality” test.

The findings underline an urgent need for reform in carbon crediting systems to ensure they contribute meaningfully to climate goals. Critics argue that direct emission reductions, rather than relying on offsetting schemes, should take priority.

So what does the future look like?

As demand for carbon credits skyrockets, fuelled by voluntary buyers and compliance markets like CORSIA, researchers caution against unchecked growth. They argue that the environmental integrity of credits must be scrutinised to avoid a repeat of past mistakes. The study’s bottom line? Carbon crediting mechanisms, in their current state, risk being more of a distraction than a solution.

The 11 researchers—led by Dr Benedict S Probst, a senior researcher at ETH Zurich and a Fellow at the Centre for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance at the University of Cambridge with a PhD in economics of the clean energy transition at the University of Cambridge—argue that reform is essential if these markets are to live up to their promise of mitigating climate change rather than simply shifting emissions around on paper.

WHAT DOES UGANDA’S CARBON MARKET LOOK LIKE?

Put simply, it is a work in progress. In Uganda, the conversation is equally pressing. Environment minister Beatrice Anywar has announced that the country is finalising a law to establish a regulated carbon market.

While the legislation will aim to curb leakages and boost integrity, challenges persist. A Nature study highlights ongoing quality issues in carbon markets, warning that the true extent of over-crediting is likely much worse. For instance, nearly half of cookstove projects overlap with anti- deforestation schemes, raising the risk of “double issuance.”

Moreover, inadequate assessments of “non-permanence risks”—like carbon leaks from wildfires or unaccounted reversals—mean many projects are issued more credits than justified. Robert Turyakira, a Ugandan carbon markets researcher, says there are already some contentious issues in the carbon markets conversation because countries in the Global North are focusing on climate mitigation and yet those in the Global South are focusing on climate adaptation, something that would deter tangible benefits because we all need to focus on mitigation.

The idea is that globally to keep the planet’s temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius below preindustrial levels something that is linked to global warming and the burning of fossil fuels and emissions of greenhouse gases whose majority are dangerous especially when you talk about methane, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, sulphuric dioxide.

Mr Turyakira says every country needs to focus on activities that contribute to this greenhouse gas reduction.