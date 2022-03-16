Mr Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality legislator. PHOTO/FILE

|

National

Prime

What if Zaake doesn’t apologise?

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • If he does not say sorry, Section 91 of the Rules of Procedure shall be invoked.

Mr Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality legislator, will likely face repercussions if he refuses to apologise to the House.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.