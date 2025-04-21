What is behind the rising premature births in Kigezi?

Preterm births are on the rise in the Kigezi Sub-region. Health experts have, however, attributed the existing cases to delayed health-seeking behaviours and poor nutrition among pregnant mothers. The leaders called for a multi-sectoral approach to health education to reverse the worrying trend.

In separate interviews, the doctors also cited untreated infections, fever, maternal nutrition, and non-communicable diseases as contributing factors. They appealed to pregnant mothers to always visit health facilities for early detection and possible treatment of such illnesses, to prevent early deaths.

“At Kisoro hospital, cases of Premature births have increased from 10 per month as of last year to 15 cases per month this year, and we refer them to Mutorele hospital and Porters health unit located in Kisoro district because we do not have a neonatal care unit at our facility,” Dr Emmanuel Bahane, the Kisoro hospital medical superintendent, said at the weekend.

He added that some mothers don’t keep records of their conception dates, and when they induce labour before their due dates, they give birth to prematures. The in-charge of the neonatal intensive unit at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, Ms Alison Byarugaba, shared that they admitted between 64 and 73 premature babies from January to March, forcing them to accommodate between two to three babies in one incubator due to increased need for the services.

“We admit an average of two to three premature babies per day at our neonatal intensive care unit, which has about 13 incubators. We need more equipment at our facility if we are to offer the desired services,” Ms Byarugaba said.

The assistant in charge of the neonatal intensive unit at Rugarama Hospital in Kabale District, Mr John Baptist Mugisha, outlined several challenges they face that included unreliable power supply to the hospital, which destroy their equipment, lack of an oxygen processing plant, less equipment, and limited space and skilled labour.

He admits that between seven and 15 premature babies require neonatal intensive care services every month, and their recovery rate stands at 90 percent despite the highlighted challenges.

“Managing cases of babies born with less than 1 Kilogramme is one of the biggest achievements our facility has earned for some time because in the past, such cases would be treated as abortions and the victims left to die. The survival rate of premature babies is about 90 percent because most of the patients are referred from other health units,” Mr Mugisha said.

He added that their desire to nurture and provide treatment for premature babies of the less privileged parents from Kigezi made Rugarama Hospital focus on sustaining its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) despite operational challenges. He also explained that the major causes of premature babies include untreated infections of the mother, incompetent cervix, domestic violence, multiple pregnancies and poor feeding, among others.

“Caring for premature babies at our facility for about two months attracts a cost ranging between Shs300,000 to Shs600,000 because of the daily requirements, unlike in the private clinics, where the cost is about Shs2 million per month."

We can offer relatively cheap services at our neonatal unit because we have well-wishers and sponsors that support this unit,” Mr Mugisha said. Dr Abdon Birungi, the Rubanda District Health Officer, said some mothers have incompetent cervices that cannot hold babies for a full pregnancy term.

“Although we do not handle mothers with such complications for fear that we may lose them. We lack a neonatal unit in the district. When we get such cases, about five-related cases per month, we refer them to either Rugarama or Kabale regional referral hospitals that possess specialised care units,” Dr Birungi said.

He appealed to mothers to always test for pregnancy whenever they miss their monthly periods, and once the pregnancy is confirmed, health workers should offer antenatal care to avoid infections that can affect their babies.

The Plight of Kabale

Kabale District health educator, Mr Alfred Besigensi, attributed the cases of increased premature babies to subjecting pregnant mothers to hard labour during crop planting and harvesting seasons. He appealed to family heads to always support the mothers by relieving them of such strenuous activities.

“The fact that most of the domestic work that includes crop production has been left to women in Kigezi sub-region, some of the pregnant mothers continue to engage in such activities, not knowing that they are stressing their pregnancy. We have also had some cases of domestic violence as a risk factor that leads to premature babies,” Mr Besigensi said.