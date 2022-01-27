Prime

What is fuelling wrangle between Buganda, Kooki?

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, Kamuswaga Sansa Kabumbuli II and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga

By  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA CLEOPHAS TUKAMARWA  &  Richard Kyanjo

What you need to know:

  • There is need for mediation to align the two cultural institutions.
  • Kooki was once an independent kingdom until it was reduced to a semi-independent chiefdom under Buganda, to where they sought protection against external invasion.

Located in Rakai District, Kooki chiefdom was incorporated into Buganda Kingdom in 1896 after signing an agreement, but retained some cultural heritage, including their leader, the Kamuswaga.
 However, authorities in Kooki claim their counterparts in Mengo, the seat of Buganda Kingdom, are undermining their institution, particularly the Kamuswaga Sansa Kabumbuli II, which has continued to cause clashes.
On January 12, four Buganda Kingdom officials were arrested and detained at Rakai Police Station for several hours before being released  over alleged ‘trespass’. 

