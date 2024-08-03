What is terrorism?

Defining what constitutes terrorism, is by any measure, no mean feat. Experts on the subject acknowledge that coming up with a universal definition is at best impossible. The enormity of the task is, perhaps, best captured by the ‘one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter’ dictum.

The terrorism canon boasts of grand terms such as State-terrorism, international terrorism, to mention but two, that have only succeeded in making the concept nebulous. Capitalising on this, States have maliciously drafted terrorism and anti-terrorism laws.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) highlights Article 8 of Turkey’s repealed Anti-Terrorism Act. The law was, per ICJ, used to indict “intellectuals, rights advocates and lawyers so as to repress criticism of State policies.”

Rhetoric, therefore, has and continues to play a significant role in the definition of terrorism. Broadly speaking, its meaning and usage have changed over time to embody the political vernacular and discourses of respective periods. Along the way, terms like violence, force, political, fear, terror emphasised, threat, coercion, psychological effects and anticipated reactions have been established as terrorism’s definitional elements.