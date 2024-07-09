What Kadaga, Namuganza reunion means for Busoga

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, and the State Minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Persis Namuganza, have seemingly put their six-year hostility behind them, sparking speculation about the end of their feud.

In 2018, the two female politicians clashed over their support for different candidates in the Kyabazingaship wrangles in the Busoga Sub-region.

At that time, Busoga Sub-region was engulfed by wrangles over the Kyabazingaship, which pitted Prince Gabula of Bugabula Chiefdom in Kamuli District against Prince Columbus Wambuzi of Bulamogi Chiefdom in Kaliro District.

Their rivalry escalated when Namuganza accused Ms Kadaga of meddling in the affairs of Nkono chiefdom in Namutumba District by supporting Godfrey Mutyaba as Royal Chief, contrary to her preference for Charles Mutyaba.

Ms Kadaga, then Speaker of Parliament, while speaking at Chief Mutyaba’s swearing-in ceremony at Ivukula Sub-county headquarters vowed to fight all "detractors" of the Kyabazingaship, stating, "Busoga Kingdom is bigger than any individual."

Even though Ms Kadaga made no reference to anyone, Minister Namuganza's perceived hostility towards Ms Kadaga continued so long as Mr Mutyaba was fronted as Nkono chiefdom's royal chief, not Charles Mutyaba; and Prince Nadiope as Kyabazingaship's royal chief, not Prince Wambuzi.

The rift led to Namuganza's expulsion from the Busoga Parliamentary Group, where she represented Bukono Constituency after she failed to apologize for her remarks against Kadaga.

“I will not apologise to Ms Kadaga for the words I used to attack her because I was not in Parliament. I would have apologised to her if I had done so while in Parliament because she is the Speaker,” Ms Namuganza said at the time.

In 2020, the duo reignited their feud in the steamy race for the position of Second Vice Chairperson (Female) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), in which Ms Kadaga emerged victorious, garnering 6,776 votes against Ms Namuganza’s 3,943.

Fast forward

Last month, they officiated at a tourism campaign trail in Bukono chiefdom, Namutumba District, unveiling a herbal forest and historical stone.

Following the tour of the tourism sites, Ms Namuganza took Ms Kadaga to her home in Ivukula Village, Ivukula Sub-county, where she shared a meal with her. Later, at Ivukula Town Council headquarters, Ms Namuganza commended Ms Kadaga for promoting tourism in Busoga Sub-region. However, before inviting Ms Kadaga to speak, Ms Namuganza referred to Kadaga as "Mama Busoga" (Mother of Busoga) and pledged her full support.

In an effort to work together, a few days later, when unveiling Kikalu Rock Site and Namakoko Landing Site in Namutumba District, Ms Kadaga instructed Ms Namuganza to secure land titles for all tourism sites in the Busoga subregion.

This, Ms Kadaga said, will guard against grabbing land where tourism sites are found.

Ms Namuganza pledged to work closely with the relevant leaders in the chiefdoms to develop Busoga, before requesting Ms Kadaga to remind President Museveni to fulfill his pledge of setting up an irrigation scheme and constructing a bridge from Namakoko Landing Site over River Mpologoma to Pallisa.

Their latest public appearances come after one on August 28, 2022, when they attended a memorial service in honour of the late State Minister for Information, Basoga Nsadhu, in Kalitumba village, Kiwanyi Sub-county, Namutumba District.

In her speech, Ms Namuganza welcomed Ms Kadaga, whom she commended for “loving and developing Busoga”.

According to sources close to Namuganza's camp, the two have been holding private meetings, hinting at a deeper reconciliation.

Implication

The Katukkiro of Bukono Chiefdom, Elidadi Kabakubya, expressed his joy at seeing Ms Kadaga and Ms Namuganza reunited, stating that this is what he had been praying for.

"Ms. Kadaga's wisdom has led her to recognize Ms Namuganza's influence in the NRM government, which was evident when President Museveni reappointed her as minister despite the motion to censure her," Mr Kabakubya said in an interview on Sunday.

He added, "We are optimistic that our requests to the Kyabazingaship and central government will be granted, thanks to their collaboration. Ms Kadaga has been instrumental in implementing 70% of the projects in the Busoga Sub-region, and we appreciate Ms Namuganza's wise decision to work with her."

According to Mr Kabakubya, the Kadaga-Namuganza reunion was a request made by Ms Namuganza’s late father, Chief Christopher Mutyaba of Nkono chiefdom in 2012 when the deceased and Ms Namuganza reportedly met Ms Kadaga in her Speaker's chambers.

This narrative was, however, not independently verified by Ms Namuganza.

Mr. Wilson Kalikawe, an opinion leader and resident of Bulafa Village, Namutumba Sub-county, expressed his happiness at the newfound unity between Ms Kadaga and Ms Namuganza, stating: "Busoga is much bigger than anyone; so, working together in harmony is the best decision to develop Busoga."

Dr Frank Nabwiso, the former Kagoma County MP, welcomed the reconciliation, urging the two leaders to collaborate with hereditary rulers in their respective chiefdoms to promote domestic tourism in Busoga.

"Hereditary rulers own land on behalf of their people, and for the sake of developing Busoga, let them work in consultation and in partnership with them. Once they do that, we shall know that they have truly buried the hatchet," Dr Nabwiso said in a telephone interview with this publication.

Namutumba Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) mobiliser, Mr Khalid Lugwire Bandese, says the current seemingly good relationship between Ms Kadaga and Ms Namuganza may keep Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, at bay during the Speakership race in 2026.

According to him, Ms Namuganza is openly backing Ms Kadaga, knowing that next year, she (Kadaga) will not contest for the seat of Second Vice Chairperson (Female) of the ruling NRM, a seat she lost to Ms Kadaga in 2021.

Secondly, Mr Lugwire says the pair’s bickering over the Kyabazingaship contributed to Ms Kadaga's alleged failure as Speaker since pro-Namuganza members of the Busoga Parliamentary Caucus did not vote for Ms Kadaga.