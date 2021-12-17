What Kayunga by-election means for NRM,NUP

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party, the new kid on the block, beat the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Buganda Sub-region in the General Election.

In what was supposed to be his victory speech on January 16, President Museveni criticised his closest challenger, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and tagged the latter’s victory in Buganda to sectarianism.

Since then, events suggest that President Museveni and his NRM comrades didn’t take the loss lightly, and their words and actions suggest that they intend to force their will on the region where Mr Museveni once enjoyed overwhelming support.

When he visited Kayunga District on Tuesday, the final day of the campaigns to drum up support for the NRM LC5 candidate, the incumbent made remarks alluding to his displeasure.

He asked the people of Kayunga to shun what he termed as “identity politics.”

“The politics of identity is bad politics. Why do you divide people yet they have similar problems?”

To Mr Museveni, this former NRM political Mecca turning to support Mr Kyagulanyi, an ethnic Muganda and largely rejecting NRM, denotes tribal and ethnic connotations.

He has also tagged it to the individual fights among NRM leaders in the region.

Kayunga Woman MP Idah Nantaba, and the district NRM chairman, Mr Moses Kalangwa, lead the pack among squabbling NRM leaders in the area.

The Kayunga by-election, the first in Buganda since the January 14 elections is a major test to whether Mr Museveni and his party lost because of the political environment at the time or whether Mr Kyagulanyi and his NUP fortunes were not a fluke.

For Kayunga, that challenge was evident on Tuesday when security forces locked up Bobi Wine at his Magere home in Wakiso District, denying him a chance to test who has the crowds, while the President campaigned in Kayunga without challenge.

Some of Mr Kyagulanyi’s party members who tried to campaign in his absence with their candidate were repeatedly beaten and humiliated by the security forces.

By press time last evening, at least three NUP legislators, and a Daily Monitor journalist, Mr Micheal Kakumirizi, were still in police custody in Naggalama having been arrested in Kayunga on Wednesday night.

The NUP secretary general, Mr Lewis David Rubongoya, during a press conference in Kayunga Town yesterday described the by-election as a “joke”.

“Why spend a lot of money organising a joke? If you don’t [honour] elections, why organise them?” Mr Rubongoya asked.

He said if NRM continues organising a “joke” it should not get surprised when Ugandans resort to other means to get into power.

“A person who calls herself the prime minister of Uganda was giving out Shs4,000 to bribe voters. This money should have been used to improve health care,” he said. A widely circulated video showed a woman with the money.

Mr Fred Nyanzi, the national NUP organiser, said they would not accept the election outcome if NRM candidate is declared winner.

He said given the support they had during campaigns, they expect their candidate to win 90 percent.

Mr Richard Todwong, the NRM secretary general, said the party will pick lessons from the by-election but insists every election is unique.

Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Serunjogi Ow’edembe, who has been camped in Kayunga campaigning for the NUP candidate, said the process is a perfect reminder to the ruling party that the people want to break away from those oppressing them.