Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

Prime

What Kayunga by-election means for NRM,NUP

National Unity Platform party supporters jubilate during counting of votes cast in the LC5 by-election at a polling station in Kayunga District on December 16, 2021. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

  • The by-election is a major test to whether NRM lost because of the political environment during the 2021 election or NUP win wasn’t a fluke.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party, the new kid on the block, beat the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Buganda Sub-region in the General Election. 
In what was supposed to be his victory speech on January 16, President Museveni criticised his closest challenger, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and tagged the latter’s victory in Buganda to sectarianism.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.