What lies ahead for new RDCs in Lango

The newly appointed Resident District Commissioners in Lango Sub-region have promised to promote development and security in their areas of jurisdiction.

While being welcomed into his office last week, Mr Emmy Ngabirano, the Apac RDC, pledged to monitor all government programmes and ensure that no public funds are misappropriated.

“People should start looking for markets for their agricultural produce and increase production,” he said.

Mr Ngabirano was formerly the deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Kanungu. President Museveni last month transferred hundreds of RDCs and appointed others.

Several residents of Apac who spoke to Daily Monitor said the new RDC should restore the relationship between security agencies and residents which was broken during the election period, and deal with illegal encroachment in Maruzi Ranch by herdsmen.

Mr Alfred Jokene, a resident of Tarogali Parish in Ibuje Sub-county, said some herdsmen were allowed to graze their animals in the ranch yet residents were evicted from the area three years ago. Tarogali Parish neighbours the government ranch.

“Some cattle keepers are settling there yet we the neighbouring community are not allowed to graze our animals from there. This is the issue we want our new RDC to settle immediately,” Mr Jokene said.

Mr Geoffrey Acai, the chairperson of Apac Boda Boda Association, said during the election period, the security operatives harassed the community.

“Many people were beaten by men in uniform, we are expecting the new RDC to investigate this matter,” he said.

Mr Tonny Jasper Odongo, the acting district chairperson, promised to work with Mr Ngabirano.

“If he cooperates with us, we shall work together for the development of Apac,” he said.

The new RDCs of Lira City and Lira District have pledged to prioritise peace and security.

They made the remarks during the handover of office by the outgoing Lira RDC, Mr Milton Odongo last Friday.

“We shall ensure that peace and security is prioritised in this region so that people live in harmony. By doing that, we would be providing service delivery,” Mr Lawrence Egole, the incoming Lira City RDC, said.

Mr Egole was transferred from the neighbouring Dokolo.

Mr James Chemutai, incoming deputy Lira RDC, said: “I will work hard so that I pay back the good works exhibited by the Langi whom I have been working with outside this region.”

Mr Odongo advised the incoming RDCs to put political differences aside while working with the people.

