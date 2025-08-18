What Makerere University's Mary Stuart Hall facelift means

When Ms Anthea Ampire joined Makerere University in 2022 to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree, her heart was full of joy and pride.

Not only had she secured a place at Uganda’s premier institution of higher learning, but she had also been admitted to Mary Stuart Hall, the pioneering female hall of residence. Yet the excitement was short-lived.

“I had been warned about the sorry state of Mary Stuart Hall. Friends even advised me to consider looking for a hostel instead,” recalls Ms Ampire, now the 91st chairlady of the hall.

Her first visit to the hall was disheartening. The balconies were crumbling, the drainage was poor and the walls were peeling.

“If you leaned on the wall, you walked away with paint dust all over your clothes,” she says.

The sanitary facilities were no better. Shower rooms were few and overcrowded, with slippery brown floors and broken toilets that constantly flooded. A lack of curtains compromised the privacy of the female residents.

The fatigue was worse for students like Ms Ampire, who often walked from Mulago hospital after long days of study and then had to climb up to level P. The absence of a lift meant hauling heavy luggage up countless stairs. But today, Ms Ampire tells a different story.

Last Friday, First Lady and Education minister Janet Kataha Museveni commissioned the newly renovated Mary Stuart Hall, and for the residents, it felt like a miracle. The facelift has significantly transformed the hall. Functional elevators with a capacity of eight people now ease movement and luggage transportation.

Rooms are freshly painted in lilac, fitted with modern storage compartments, and secured with balcony burglar-proofing to prevent theft.

Bathrooms have been rebuilt with proper drainage, flushing systems, and partitions that restore privacy and dignity to female students. More toilets and showers have been added, complete with mirrors to help residents present themselves with confidence. The dining hall, once leaking and overcrowded, now shines with new lighting and flooring.

A whole floor has been dedicated to persons with disabilities, with ramps and accessible wash rooms.

“Mary Stuart Hall is now a beacon of hope. It shows every girl at Makerere that their dreams matter, that they are valued, dignified, and supported,” she says.

The renovation has also increased bed capacity from 376 to 512, expanding opportunities for female students at a time when only three female halls exist compared to five for males. For Ms Ampire, who wore pink at the inauguration as a reminder of every hopeful 10-year-old girl with big dreams, the renovated hall represents possibility.

“After 50 years, we finally have a working elevator. This hall is proof that no dream is too big. It is a world of possibility, a place that restores dignity to the girl child and empowers her to succeed,” she says.

First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni (C), flanked by officials including Makerere University Council Chairperson Lorna Magara (R), arrives to inspect the renovated Mary Stuart Hall on August 15, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY/UBC

As Mary Stuart Hall turns a new page, its proud residents and alumni alike look at the transformation as a symbol of renewed hope for Makerere and the nation.

Education minister on Mary Stuart Commissioning the hall last Friday, Education Minister Janet Museveni said the renovation of Mary Stuart Hall was part of a broader government plan to upgrade all student residences at Makerere University.

She explains that the National Resistance Movement (NRM)-led government takes a systematic approach to development, prioritising projects as resources become available to ensure sustainability.

“Today, as we celebrate the renovation of this hall, I assure you that the refurbishment of the remaining halls of residence will follow in due course,” she says, while thanking the Ministry of Finance for providing the funding and the National Enterprise Corporation for delivering the project on time.

She says enhancing infrastructure was not only about buildings, but also about creating an environment for academic excellence and character development.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, says Mary Stuart Hall is more than just a student residence. He explains that since its construction in 1947 and naming after Mary Stuart, the wife of Uganda’s first Anglican Archbishop who fought for women’s admission to the institution, the hall has provided shelter, inspiration, and the foundation for leadership to thousands of women.

Its corridors, he says, have nurtured Cabinet ministers, judges,academics, and other leaders who continue to serve Uganda and the world with distinction.

Prof Nawangwe says reopening of the hall is significant because Mary Stuart is the oldest and largest girls’ residence at Makerere. He also recalls that before renovation, the hall was in a sorry state, its lift had not worked for five decades, among others.

“This renovation is a powerful statement that Makerere values the dignity...and comfort of our students,” he says.

University Council Chairperson Lorna Magara says the institution’s development budget has increased over the years from Shs10.1b in FY2016/2017 to Shs23.4b in the current financial year, enabling it to renovate Mary Stuart and Lumumba Halls, among other projects.