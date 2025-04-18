What parents must know about measles

Measles is an acute and highly transmissible viral infection characterised by a generalised skin rash and fever. The deadly vaccine-preventable disease is caused by the measles virus. It spreads by droplet infection and direct contact with an infected person.

Dr Michael Baganizi, the Ministry of Health's head of immunisation programme, indicated that the disease continues to be a big problem in the country, with outbreaks over the recent years triggering the reopening of the measles ward in Mulago Hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health, in 2023, around 20 districts had reported a measles outbreak, but this increased to 40 districts towards the end of 2024. The disease, according to medical experts, often starts as a high fever, with other symptoms like a runny nose, a barking cough, and red/pink eye disease (conjunctivitis), which can lead to blindness.

One can also experience vomiting and diarrhoea, followed by a generalised skin rash. The Ministry of Health, in their 2023 clinical guidelines, call for isolating the patients either at home or a health centre." The fever is managed by administering painkillers, while eye problems are managed by applying ointment, all as recommended by the qualified health practitioner.

The Ministry also advises that the patient should increase fluid and nutritional intake to address the high risk of malnutrition and dehydration, which can cause death. Under the management of a health worker, the patient can also be given vitamin A, monitored, and treated for secondary bacterial infections with appropriate antibiotics immediately. Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, said earlier that the Ministry was increasing vaccination uptake to reduce outbreaks.

“I appeal to all the districts to support the efforts, Measles- Rubella (MR) vaccinations, which will also be part of the integrated child health days. We need to put an end to this measles outbreak before it spreads to avoid reopening the measles wards because this will be another added burden, and yet we have preventive tools with us,” she added.

Statistics from the Ministry indicate that there is an increase in the number of children who have never received the essential vaccines meant to protect them from killer diseases.

The number almost doubled from 55,000 in the year 2021 to 96,000 in the year 2023, according to an assessment report presented in Kampala last year by researchers from the Gavi Zero Dose Learning Hub in Uganda.