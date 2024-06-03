What pilgrims should expect at Namugongo

Every year, Christians from all walks of life flock to Namugongo to honour the 22 Catholic and 23 Anglican martyrs burned alive between 1885 and 1887 on stern orders of Danieri Basammula-Ekkere Mwanga II Mukasa, the 31st king of Buganda who ruled from 1884 until 1888 and from 1889 until 1897. He died a prisoner in exile at the age of 35 and on August 2, 1910, his remains were returned home and buried at Kasubi tombs, a spiritual site holding the burial chambers of four former kings of Buganda Kingdom.



Uganda Martyrs Day is held in memory and honour of the 45 Christian converts, who willingly gave in their lives for the sake of their faith. The practice of foot pilgrimage is seen as a form of showing commitment to God and prayer. For some people, the annual spiritual trek to Namugongo embodies the excruciating pain and the hefty price the revered martyrs paid for planting the golden seeds of Christian faith.





More pilgrims filmed arriving at Namugongo martyrs' site, Wakiso District in the wee hours of Monday morning ahead of Martyrs' Day commemoration.

The Namugongo Catholic Shrine and the Anglican Site are located in Kira Municipality, Wakiso district, northeast of Kampala City. With millions of pilgrims each year, Namugongo stands out as one of the largest Christian pilgrimage destinations on the continent. From the capital city, it’s about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) by road. The site was elevated to an international tourist centre in 2017.



For some visitors, moving to a new city can feel exciting and scary at the same time. Some struggle to locate the different amenities and others either get lost or lose valuable possessions such phones and money to ravening thieves and conmen operating in the area. To ease some of the distress associated with moving to Namugongo, we highlight the spiritual, emotional and physical challenge that might tests the patience and temperament of tenderfoots.



Catholic Martyrs shrine





Tight Security

Security has been beefed up at the shrine ahead of Martyrs Day celebrations to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The Uganda Police Forces is jointly working with other security agencies such as the Special Forces Command (SFC), Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Traffic Police, and Field Force Unit (FFU) and Internal Security Organization (ISO). The various security agencies deployed around the shrine to patrol and monitor the area. Every pilgrim is checked and CCT surveillance cameras installed in the area, visibility of police increased including foot and motorized patrols.



The security personnel have been deployed at all the entrances and exits.

On arrival, pilgrims are asked to queue, before they are directed to walk through the metal detectors as part of the security measures.

The chairperson of protocol and security at the Catholic Shrine, Capt John Emily Otekat told Daily Monitor at the weekend, that security officers are good to go and that no one should hesitate to approach them in case of anything.





A woman has fainted at the collection point of 'holy' water at Namugongo Martyrs' site where thousands of pilgrims have gathered this morning to celebrate Uganda Martyrs' Day.

The Basilica/Church

At the Namugongo Catholic Shrine, arrangements have been made to enable pilgrims view the unique circular church, also known as The Basilica, surrounded by a perimeter wall. This particular church which is the shape of a hut, stands out of the crowd of several other buildings, and trees that stand tall in and around the shrine premises.

The structure is supported by 22 huge pillars, each representing the 22 catholic Uganda Martyrs who were killed at Namugongo. The Basilica of the Uganda Martyrs, Namugongo is a Roman Catholic minor basilica dedicated to the martyrs.



While at the shrine premises, one is able to catch a glimpse of the faithful, frequenting the Basilica to attend mass, conducted at different intervals.

The Uganda Martyrs Basilica has a seating capacity of 1,000.

The most mesmerizing part of the structure, is the dazzling altar of the Basilica, which is believed to stand at the spot where Charles Lwanga was burnt to death in 1886, at the age of 25. St Charles Lwanga was canonized on 18 October 1964 at St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City by Pope Paul VI. In 1993, Pope John Paul II declared the Catholic shrine a Minor Basilica during his visit to Uganda.





Charles Lwanga and Kizito statue

Adjacent the eastern entrance of the Basilica stands a small semi-circular cave-like structure, housing the artistic impression of Charles Lwanga baptizing Kizito Omuto, the youngest Martyr who was kicked at the age of 14. Pilgrims in small groups of two to 20 people are allowed to access this sanctified place to recite prayers in memory of the two Martyrs and at the same time, present their prayer requests and renew their faith.



Mary’s Loving Mother’s sculpture

A well-designed figurine, containing the statue of Mary, the mother of Jesus, welcomes you to the Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine. At the entrance, pilgrims are abcanle to se e the structure, painted with multiple colours( Grey, white, well-designed words that read: “Mary the queen of the Martyrs, pray for us”, are inscribed at the top. Pilgrims of different age groups are allowed to recite short prayers from here before proceeding to the major events.





The Holy Water from a man-made lake



One of the iconic attractions that is hard to miss out on while at the Catholic Shrine, is a long stretch of a man-made lake constructed at the Martyrs’ Day celebrations pavilion, towards the end of shrine premises. This is not only a source of ‘Holy Water’ which pilgrims scramble for, with a belief that it possesses holy powers that are a source of blessings and healing. The church leadership has since warned pilgrims against drinking unpurified Holy Water.



It is equally amazing to witness a long queue of clergy clergymenmen and women, clad in their vestments, crossing a well-decorated bridge, as they head to the pulpit that stands tall on top of the lake, to preside over or attend the Martyrs Day mass.







Martyrs, Day Prayer theatre

Unlike the Anglican Martyrs’ site which acquired a ststate-of-the-artate- of-the- art amphitheater last year, the Catholic Martyrs' shrine has had the theatre for quite some time. The venue is fitted with plastic seats in an auditorium layout and is situated on both the eastern and southern parts of the man-made lake. The seats are strategically placed in a manner that gives all pilgrims a clear view of the proceedings.





Seats under trees

Between the Basilica and the theater stand huge trees that animate the green scenery of the pilgrim, but also provide shades that offer shelter to some pilgrims.

Since the shrine hosts millions of pilgrims from across the globe, the seats in the amphitheater can’t accommodate everyone.

As a result, permanent semi-circular seats made out of concrete were constructed under the tree shades, to accommodate extra numbers during their stay at the shrine particularly Juon ne 3.



Places of convenience/ public lavatory/ public toilet

There are about three places where pilgrims can go and ease themselves. These are located at the right-hand side of the shrine’s entrance, behind the church (The Basilica) as well as at the western part of the Amphitheatre. There are well labwell-labeledeled facilities for both men and women.





Eating joints/ restaurants

There is no free food at Namugongo. Food is cooked in designated places to avoid contamination. Some of the food vendors are operating inside the shrine as you head to the theatre. They offer a variety of local food and snacks. The food available include matooke, posho, rice, irish, sweet potatoes, millet bread among others. These are served with fish, chicken, G.nut sauce, beans and a variety of vegetables. A plate of food costs between Shs 4,000 and Shs 10,000 depending on the sauce you order for.

Other eating joints are scattered around the shrine. Those dealing in foodstuff have been subjected to medical tests by local authorities to ensure that don’t spread diseases.



By 7 am, thousands of pilgrims had converged at the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo as they waited for the Martyrs' Day service to start at 9 am.

Ill –health/ emergency services

The rector of Namugongo Martyrs shrine, Rt Rev Fr Vincent Lubega says the management of the shrine in partnership with Nebbish Diocese among other partners has stepped up efforts to attend to the medical needs of the pilgrims. Standby ambulances have been put in place and the health ministry, through the Uganda Red Cross set up free emergency treatment points for pilgrims in need of medical attention.



Shopping

Those who wish to buy some staff can also access them from stalls and shops adjacent to the shrine.





Anglican site



The Anglican Church completed the construction of an amphitheatre at the Martyrs site in Namugongo, Wakiso District. The new and old structures combined can accommodate a total of 21,000 pilgrims.



As multitudes of pilgrims arrive for today’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, the Police and military have also increased their presence at the Anglican Site in Namugongo.

Queues started forming at the Shrine as early as Thursday last week as security personnel from the Special Forces Command (SFC), Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Traffic Police, and Field Force Unit (FFU) patrolled and monitored the entrance and exit points. Inside the site, the pilgrims are ushered in with green trees and stalls offering various goods such Bibles, Books and among others.



Mr Adams Sadiiki, public relations Office, Church of Uganda, told Daily Monitor in an interview with the publication last week that everyone will be thoroughly checked by security before accessing the Site. He asked all pilgrims to comply with the security organs.

"When you come to the Anglican [Site], you have to be checked, even if you are among over 200 pilgrims at the gate, you will be ushered in one by one. After entering, there is a registration desk for arrivals and inquiries, as well as stalls offering food and other necessities,” Mr Sadiiki said.





The Martyrs Museum

Just after the entrance, a few metres on your left, lies the multi-billion museum where most of the Uganda Martyrs (both Catholics and Anglicans) were killed.

Images of the martyrs being burnt using heaps of firewood and reeds, stabbed and chopped into pieces are well elaborated.





Special tree

On the right-hand side of the Site, are logs of a tree dubbed, Ndazabazadde tree. According to the information in the museum, this tree, partly covers the tree stump of a tree on which the victims were tied and tortured before they were killed.





Amphitheatre

According to Mr Sadiiki, the Namugongo Martyrs Anglican Site has undergone a remarkable transformation with the construction of an amphitheater and a museum as part of a Shs69 billion project.



“Initially, the [Site] was a bumpy place, but now it meets international standards. The late Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo, former archbishop of the Church of Uganda, spearheaded the fund-raising and construction efforts for the Uganda Martyrs Museum to preserve the culture and story of the gruesome killing of 25 pages (servants) of King Mwanga II for failure to denounce Christianity,” he said.



He added, “The amphitheater, costing Shs 27 billion, has a sitting capacity of 4,000 people but can accommodate over 20,000 people and the amphitheater is a self-contained area. It has toilets and running water, parking space for VIPs, state-of-the-art lighting systems around it, clear entrance and exit points and others.”



Inside the museum, there is a tree where the martyrs were hanged, and others were burnt, with the fireplace still intact.

The theatre is beautified with sculptures of Mukajanga, the Buganda kingdom’s chief executioner, and his helpers holding spears and other items that were used in the martyrdom. Before his death, Mukajanga, whose real name was Kibuuka, embraced Christianity and by the time of his death in 1900, and named Paul Kibuuka. He was buried in Waksio district.



A man has been blocked from going through Kyaliwajala - Namugongo road after he was found carrying a hammer and other building materials in his bag.

Holy Water source

A spring, believed to be the source of holy water is constructed below the amphitheater. Pilgrims from both the Anglican site and the Catholic shrines treasure it for it is believed to be a source of blessings and healing different ailments.

However, the management of the Anglican shrine advises that it should be boiled before taken, to avoid contracting diseases, saying it had been contaminated by the increasing population around the shrine.

Rev Simon Peter Ddembe, Director of Missions and Outreach said, “Most of the pilgrims come here to fetch water. They think it’s the water that heals but it’s the faith of a person. The water should be boiled because it comes from the bottom.”

In preparation, he said the site is prepared to welcome all pilgrims who will be coming to the site to pray and celebrate the martyrs.

"By 9 am on Monday (today), we shall be starting, and we expect many delegates, some of whom prefer not to be mentioned, The site has had a successful mission, with a women's conference on Saturday, a normal service on Sunday, and an overnight vigil that will usher in Monday's celebrations,” he said.