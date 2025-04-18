What reshuffle of Otto, Birungi means in UPDF

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Wednesday moved Maj Gen James Birungi, the chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS), to command the Mountain Infantry Division based in Fort Portal, western Uganda.

Maj Gen Birungi replaces Maj Gen Richard Otto, who in turn moves to succeed the former as the new chief of DIS in the UPDF. The cross-transfers and appointments were announced by Col Chris Magezi, the acting Director of Defence Public Information.

A senior army officer, who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity, said the naming of Maj Gen Birungi to command the military operations in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is a strategic move because it has come at the time when UPDF have set their sights on pacifying the militarily volatile region. “Look at how Gen Muhanga [Kayanja] became the commander of the Land Forces; he was first appointed as commander of Mountain Division and overseer of Operation Shujaa in DRC,” the army officer said. He said taking charge of the command of Mountain Division and Operation Shujaa exposes one to supervising an area as big as half of Uganda in terms of size.

About Mountain Infantry

Division The area of operation of the Mountain Infantry Division stretches from Katunguru in Kasese District to Mubende and Kyegegwa districts, and also involves reinforcing security in the eastern part of the DRC to check the threats of the Allied Democratic Forces and other bands of footloose militia groups. Operation Shujaa is an ongoing joint military offensive conducted by the armies of the DRC and Uganda against insurgent forces in Kivu and Ituri provinces of the DRC, mainly against the Islamic State (IS) affiliates, and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). Gen Birungi becomes the fifth officer to be appointed commander of the Mountain Infantry Division since 2019 when it was made a Division and established its headquarters at Muhoti in Fort Portal City, western Uganda. Other previous commanders of the Mountain Infantry Division included Brig Moses Kwikiriza, Lt Gen Muhanga Kayanja, Maj General Dick Olum and Maj Gen Richard Otto.

Hierarchy in UPDF

The new UPDF Establishment Act, the cornerstone of a professionalised multi-service army document, guides ranks and personnel appointment and deployment, the hierarchy, responsibilities and the operation command within the armed forces aligning them with contemporary military standards and strategic needs. The current four service chiefs of the UPDF include Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga who commands the Land Force; Lt Gen Charles Okidi of the Air Force; Maj Gen David Mugisha of the Special Force Command; and Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany of the Reserve Force.

Who is Gen Birungi?

Gen Birungi was born in 1973 in Ngoma, Nakaseke District, and attended Ibanda Senior Secondary School for his O-Level, and Nyakasura School for A-Level education. He then joined Makerere University Business School where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. In 1998, he joined the army as a regular officer and in1999 was selected to attend a cadet officer’s course in India. Upon return to Uganda in 2000, Birungi undertook a platoon commander course where he emerged the best. He was then appointed platoon commander of the Presidential Protection Unit. Gen Birungi also undertook basic military training in Kasenyi, Wakiso District, anti-tank course in Masaka, motorised infantry commanders course, tank crew course in Kalama, Company Commanders course in Kalama, Tank Battalion Commanders course in Kalama, Junior Commanders course in Jinja and Senior Command and Staff Course at the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka, Jinja. He has also held several other positions in the army, including company intelligence officer in the Armoured Brigade in Masaka, commanding officer of the Armoured Warfare Training School at Karama off the Mubende-Fort Portal highway, company commander of tank in the Presidential Protection Unit, operation training officer in the Presidential Guard Brigade, commanding officer of Armoured Brigade, and commanding officer tank battalion in disarmament exercise in Karamoja sub-region.

Duties in Somalia

Gen Birungi was also commanding officer battalion in Somalia, commander of two tank battle group, brigade operations and training officer of the Presidential Guard Brigade, chief of staff of the air force, commander of the Special Forces Command, head of South Sudan security monitoring mechanism and Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security.

Who is Gen Richard Otto?

Maj Gen Richard Otto joined the army as a young man in 1986 and rose through all the ranks after undertaking several military assignments in different capacities. He has worked as commanding officer of the UPDF Contingent in Central Africa, Commander of UPDF AMISOM Contingent in Somalia, Commander UPDF 3rd Infantry Division, Commander Mountain Division and Operation Shuja. At the rank of colonel, Otto took command of the anti-LRA troops. They were joined by a 100-strong contingent from the United States military in non-combat roles. In April 2017, the mission was closed and the Ugandan and American troops relocated to other missions. As Brigadier, Otto also served as commander of the 6,000-strong military personnel comprising the UPDF and AMISOM contingent in Somalia. He replaced Brigadier Michael Kabango. In October 2017, Otto was sent to replace Dick Olum as the commander of the UPDF 3rd Division in Moroto, with Olum taken to Kinshasa as Uganda’s Defense Attaché in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In May 2024, Otto at the rank of major general, replaced Maj Gen Olum, as commander of the UPDF Mountain Division, with Olum was named to lead the South Sudanese Stabilisation Mission.

ABOUT GEN BIRUNGI

1998: Joined the army as a regular officer.

Key positions held

Commanding officer, battalion – Somalia.

Chief of Staff – Uganda Air Force.

Commander – Special Forces Command (SFC).

Head – South Sudan Security Monitoring Mechanism.

Chief of Defense Intelligence and Security.