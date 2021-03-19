What sparked Arua Church riots? 

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author



On Friday last week, priests at Oluko Catholic Parish in Arua Diocese were confronted by Christians who threatened to lynch them if they did not leave the parish with immediate effect.

The parish priest, the Rev Fr Kennedy Onziga, with two of his colleagues, only known as Fr Alphonse and Fr Francis, all of Apostles of Jesus Congregation, were sent away from their residence on allegations of mismanaging church resources.

The Christians accuse the Rev Fr Onziga of withdrawing more than Shs12 million from the parish account meant for the construction of the church and other projects.

They also accuse him of selling bricks for the church and eucalyptus trees planted by the faithful several years ago.

Fr Onziga informed his superior, the Bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki of Arua Diocese, who in turn called the police to provide security to the priests.

On Saturday morning, the Christians forced the priest out of his residence amid police deployment.

The mob kept blowing whistles and chanting: “We don’t want you anymore here, you have stayed here for more than 20 years and done nothing.”

Some pelted stones on the roof of the priest’s residence as police officers whisked him away.

The Vicar General of Arua Diocese, Msgr Casto Adeti, said when the Christians rioted, they closed the parish to allow investigations into the matter, and protect the priests.

“The activities are suspended because the atmosphere cannot allow them to take place. The Christians are free to attend other pastoral activities in neighbouring chapels or parishes,” Msgr Adeti said.

He said the diocese also suspended all pastoral activities for the parish until the concerns raised against the priest are resolved.

“We have also withdrawn the priests to give us time to find the cause of the real problem,” Msgr Adeti added.

Some of the suspended activities include the Way of the Cross, celebrations of the Holy Mass and administering of all Sacraments.

The events in Oluko are the latest in a string of incidents that have rocked Arua diocese in years.

Ocodri Parish in Terego District remained closed until last year after Christians rose up against the diocesan officials.



In 2016, Ediofe Cathedral, the seat of the diocese, was vandalised after Christians rioted over allegations of corruption and what they said was deliberate mistreatment of the former bishop, Rev Fredrick Drandua, by the current overseer.

Security forces were deployed to calm the situation. The army has also maintained a permanent base at the bishop’s residence.

The church buildings have also been in a dilapidated state .

Christians laid bricks for construction of a new church, but they were reportedly angered when Fr Onziga ferried part of the bricks to construct his house.

Mr Geoffrey Buni, a parishioner at Oluko parish, said donors had sent money for construction of the church, but it was allegedly misappropriated by the parish priest without the knowledge of the parish pastoral council.

“Christians laid bricks, but the parish priest ferried about five trips of the bricks away and wanted to carry away more. This same parish priest took a photo of another church and sent it to the donors and told them that the construction was complete pending fixing of the doors, yet the church was at foundation level, which engineers disapproved and said it was bad,” Mr Buni said. We could not verify this claim by press time.

Mr Buni said when the priest started ferrying away bricks, it angered the Christians who started organising secret meetings to return them but were stopped by the church leaders.

“Our leaders told us to wait for a meeting to resolve the issues before going there. We listened to them and we did not go. If you come to Oluko parish, you will think that this is not a church, it is completely dilapidated and not fit for prayers,” he said.

However, Fr Onziga denied all the allegations. He said whatever he spends is always approved by the pastoral council before funds are withdrawn.

“What happened is regrettable. We have three accounts of offertory, new church construction and development, which are signed by the chairperson, treasurer and parish priest and money is withdrawn with request. The treasurer generates a request for all the money to be used. Now, which money am I ‘eating?’ ” he asked.

Crisis at health centre

Sources also say Oluko Health Centre III, which is run by the parish, has been mismanaged.

As a result, health workers have not been paid for the last three months, and have since laid down their tools.

A health worker, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal, said they have raised the matter with the relevant authorities, but have now given up.

“There are no drugs and we have not been paid since December, so we are not working. We want our pay because we also have families to look after,” the health worker said.

“We are tired of this mess. Our families are suffering and yet people who should have had faith and worked for our welfare are ‘eating’ our money,” another health worker said.

Oluko Parish has been under the care of the Congregation of Apostles of Jesus for more than 40 years.