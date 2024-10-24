What to do when a fuel tanker explodes

The high death toll from the fuel tanker fire at Kigogwa Trading Centre has raised concern about the lack of awareness among Ugandans regarding safety protocols in accidents involving vehicles carrying flammable substances.

Fire experts emphasise the importance of immediate evacuation when a fuel tanker is involved in an accident that leads to spillage. The Managing Director of Uganda Fire Experts Limited, Ms Doreen Asiimwe, who is a health and safety consultant, yesterday said the people should be evacuated 3,000 feet away from the spillage.

“The evacuation should be done immediately. What a person is doing must be halted and evacuated away from that distance,” Ms Asiimwe said.

Ms Asiimwe said people should also inform the emergency services about the incident. The emergency services often ensure that utilities like electricity and gas in the area are turned off. Experts say the vehicle’s engine should be turned off because it reduces the risk of ignition of fire.

“All sources of the ignition like stoves and power should be turned off,” she said.

The authorities should also ensure that there is a warning tap that prevents anyone from approaching the scene. It is after that that the team should concentrate on containing the spillage by using absolvent materials. The Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services safety measures check list indicate that safety of the people around should be the most important factor.

The police checklist for such emergencies mandates stopping both vehicular and pedestrian traffic near the incident until the spillage has been contained.

For those trapped near the spillage, Ms Asiimwe advised that they should use objects like blanket to cover themselves to prevent them from injuries if the fire breaks out. Unfortunately, most of the safety measures were ignored by the first responder at Kigogwa.