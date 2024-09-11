What to expect at Kampala Geopolitics Conference

Discussions on international relations, global economics, and social issues will be the focus of the seventh edition of Kampala Geopolitics Conference.

The two-day conference slated to start on October 23 at Makerere University’s Yusuf Lule Central Teaching Facility Auditorium will be held under the theme: “The African Dimensions in International Debates.”

Organized by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) in collaboration with Alliance Francaise Kampala, French Embassy in Uganda, and Makerere University, the conference has over the years morphed into a major event on Uganda’s intellectual calendar.

Last week, an MoU was signed between the sponsors of the conference to formalise the partnership.

Speaking at the signing, Ambassador of France to Uganda, Xavier Sticker highlighted the significance of the French Embassy’s involvement.

“The Embassy as a principal partner, will significantly contribute to discussions on human rights, war crimes and international justice,” he said.

Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi from Makerere University emphasised the opportunity that the conference provides for engaging in intercontinental debates on contemporary issues as he highlighted the importance of research that shapes the global agenda.

Mr Nils Wörmer, Director of the Regional Programme Security Dialogue for East Africa Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, noted the organisation's focus on pressing topics like the Sudanese conflict, regional terrorism, and jihadism, emphasising their importance to Uganda and the East African region.

Mr Eric Touzé from Alliance Francaise Kampala reiterated the value of mutual debates, noting how KGC aligns with their mission to cultivate knowledge through resolving conflicts.

Topics to Watch

The 2024 edition promises to address a diverse range of topics that are central to Africa’s geopolitical, economic, and social landscape. Some of the major topics to be discussed include:

Armed Conflicts and Peace Building: Scope for Reconciliation

The panel will explore the intersection of war crimes, gender-based violence, and justice in conflict zones. It will examine how international mechanisms, like the International Criminal Court (ICC), address such crimes, and how justice can be ensured for survivors in fragile environments.

Oil’s Impact on Uganda’s Future: Blessing or Curse?

With Uganda’s oil sector rapidly expanding, this session will discuss the potential economic and geopolitical impacts. Key questions will revolve around transparency, governance, and the broader consequences of oil revenue on Uganda’s youth and democratic space.

Jihadism, Global Networks, and the African State: Cases from Somalia, Nigeria, and Mali

This discussion will focus on the failure of African states to effectively counter jihadist movements. It will explore how groups like Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram are exploiting regional instability and how shifting alliances are influencing counter-terrorism strategies.

Sudan’s Conflict: A Bloody Stalemate?

The ongoing Sudanese conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has created a severe humanitarian crisis. The panel will examine possible future scenarios for Sudan and Uganda’s role in fostering peace.

Since its inception, the Kampala Geopolitics Conference has gained a reputation for hosting open, in-depth debates on topics of global importance.

Past editions have featured a mix of local and international experts, diplomats, journalists, and scholars, fostering a rich dialogue on Africa's place in the world.

In 2023, discussions covered pressing issues such as climate change, digitalization, and global health crises, drawing high-level speakers who enriched the discourse with diverse perspectives. The 2024 edition is set to continue this tradition but with a stronger focus on Africa’s role in shaping the global geopolitical landscape.