What to expect at Kampala’s blockchain summit

The planned blockchain summit in Kampala aims to deepen collaboration between industry, academia, and regulatory bodies, fostering a fertile environment for blockchain technology’s expansion across diverse sectors, organisers have said.



This year’s November 1, 2024 summit will be held at Endiro Coffee located on Kintu Road in Nakasero, Kampala and is building on the progress and dialogue established during the influential 2019 Africa Blockchain Conference.

According to Mr Reginald Tumusiime, the Chairman of the Block Chain Association of Uganda (BAU) which will host the summit, this year’s event will also focus on real-world applications, regulatory frameworks, and academic engagement.

“The summit will bring together Uganda’s and Africa’s foremost blockchain advocates, policymakers, and business leaders,” he said.

Following in the footsteps of the 2019 conference—which brought together leaders like the President of Uganda and the Governor of the Central Bank—this year’s summit continues the momentum, featuring a keynote address by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Uganda.

“Attendees can expect insightful sessions on regulatory perspectives, technological applications, and blockchain’s role in Africa’s economic and technological future,” Mr Tumusiime said.

Since the inception of BAU in 2018, the association has been instrumental in establishing

Uganda as a regional hub for blockchain and emerging technologies.

BAU has grown into a collaborative entity, partnering with key regulatory bodies such as the Financial Intelligence Authority and the Bank of Uganda.

Mr Tumusiime envisions an expansion of BAU’s mandate, transitioning into an “emerging technologies association” that supports innovations beyond blockchain, including big data, AI, and robotics.

“Our growth will be driven by the stakeholders we work with, and we aim to provide a platform for innovators to scale their ideas,” said Tumusiime.

Keynote Speakers and Industry Insights

This year’s summit will feature prominent figures across sectors such as Olivier Fines, Global Head of Advocacy and Policy Research at the CFA Institute EMEA, and Thomas Giacomo, Director of Utilisation for BSV Blockchain, both of whom bring international perspectives on blockchain’s impact on finance and policy.