What voter fatigue means ahead of the 2026 election

When the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for lawmakers were met with a poor turnout last Thursday, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the party’s Director of Information, Publicity, and Public Relations, told all and sundry that the aggregation of absentee and polling voters could be attributed to the fact that people had to work. “It was not a public holiday,” he rationalised. Lightning struck twice when the ruling party held primaries for district council chairpersons (LC5), and city mayors this Thursday. It was yet again not a public holiday, but speaking to our sister television station, NTV, Mr Dombo vaguely expressed concern. He stopped short of saying it was a bad look.

While Mr Dombo offered that voter turnout in the countryside was “impressive,” an important context was that the NRM won five of the 11 city mayoral races during the 2021 General Election. Consequently, the poor turnout in cities like Mbale, where the ruling party has had more than a modicum of success, cannot be wished away. Observers have as such interested themselves in how voter fatigue may have influenced abstentions. Mr Dombo has previously said a cost-benefit analysis could have led to voters resorting to cheap decisions such as abstaining. Many of them, he told the media, had to work. Critics, however, contend that there could be more than meets the eye, with many suggesting that there is an evident loss of confidence in the country’s electoral processes.

“When large sections of the electorate stay away from the polls, it signals that something is fundamentally broken in the relationship between leaders and the people,” Mr Joseph Okwi, a political observer based in Mbale, says. In some districts, polling agents and candidates were left waiting for hours as voter traffic remained minimal on Thursday. In others, voters appeared disinterested, with many citing either a lack of inspiration from candidates or growing skepticism about whether their vote would actually make a difference.

Case of mistrust?

Political analysts say Uganda could be facing two simultaneous threats to its democratic culture: voter fatigue and erosion of public trust. Ms Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG) in Uganda, says the low turnout in Thursday’s electoral process is largely due to mistrust between voters and the people organising what she unapologetically calls sham elections. “NRM primaries for MPs were marred by irregularities characterised by voter bribery, violence, and alteration of declaration forms, yet they were marked by lining up. The people whose victory was robbed in broad daylight have no reason to subject themselves again to the mockery of party elections,” Ms Bireete says.

The low voter turnout in the NRM primaries comes barely two months after the Electoral Commission (EC) expressed its exasperation with the same issue, albeit at the national level. In May, Justice Simon Byabakama, the EC chairperson, made it clear that there is a need for collective action from political parties, candidates, and other stakeholders to mobilise the public to participate in voting. There was an overwhelming body of evidence, the EC said, to conclude that voter apathy was inflicting significant damage on the national treasury. “Low voter turnout is a serious concern. It results in the wastage of public resources. Ballot papers are printed abroad using taxpayer dollars. When people don’t vote, they forfeit their constitutional right under Article 1,” the EC chairperson said in May, adding: “We urge the public to encourage one another to participate on polling day.”

The evidence from the NRM primaries is that there is still work to be done. When Ugandans go to the polls next year, they will, for the umpteenth time since 1996, be met with President Museveni’s mugshot on a ballot paper. The EC reckons that the low voter turnout at the national level is informed by the abundance of low-information environments. It has consequently called for the significant scaling up of an annual voter education budget that totals a paltry Shs300m. However, critics note that voter fatigue translates into Museveni fatigue.

Ugandans appear, they add, resigned to the fact that the presence of Museveni on a ballot equates to a ritualistic coronation of an incumbent. “We must ask ourselves: is this simply voter fatigue, or have people genuinely lost confidence in the electoral system?” Ms Lydia Chebet, a civil society activist, rhetorically asks. “Either way, the growing apathy is alarming, and ignoring it risks widening the gap between government and the governed.

Structural problems

Ms Chebet is also alive to structural problems within the electoral process itself—including concerns about vote rigging, manipulation of results, and the perceived dominance of money in politics—all of which may be turning off ordinary voters. Mr James Were, a voter in Himutu Sub-county in Butaleja District, offers some vindication. He says: “What’s the point in voting when the same faces keep coming back, and nothing changes? We are tired of being used during elections and forgotten afterward.” Ms Chebet says low voter turnout doesn’t just affect election results, it reflects a loss of faith in the democratic process. This, she further notes, can have far-reaching consequences, especially in voting precincts already struggling with governance challenges. “The moment citizens stop believing that their vote matters is the moment democracy begins to decay,” she warns.

“It’s not just about low turnout; it’s about lost hope, broken trust, and the fading belief that change is possible through the ballot box.” Civic educators and local leaders now face the uphill task of re-engaging voters, especially the youth and rural populations. There are renewed calls for reforms to make electoral processes more transparent, fair, and inclusive. Mr Okwi says efforts must also be directed toward voter education; not just before elections, but throughout political cycles. This, he adds, will help citizens understand their rights, demand accountability, and stay actively involved in shaping their leadership. Mr Micheal Isabirye, a retired politician, says: “As Uganda looks toward the 2026 General Election, the lessons from these primaries may serve as a crucial warning: a democracy without voters is like a body without a soul.”

Party officials respond

Mr Rogers Mulindwa, a senior communication officer at the NRM Secretariat, says several factors could have contributed. His interpretation of voter fatigue is the continuous cycle of elections, from various elections, including the for youth, women, and others. Mr Mulindwa also adds that the level of mobilisation at the local level might not match that of the parliamentary campaigns, where candidates often have more financial resources. “Another factor, according to me, is that many people are still caught up in post-election celebrations, believing electing their MPs was the final step,” he said. Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP) and spokesperson of Uganda’s leading Opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), says the country has been left grappling with a chaotic mix.

The chaotic mix, he adds, is a medley of voter fatigue, so-called Museveni fatigue, a loss of confidence in electoral processes, and a weather-beaten electorate. “NRM has been around for 40 years, and there's not much to show for those 40 years in terms of service delivery, so the people are tired. They are tired of the lies, the corruption, the injustice, the unemployment, the poor service delivery, and the general bad governance.” He concludes: “That low turnout is indicative of the fact that support for them has long waned.”

