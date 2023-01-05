What was their role in Freedom City stampede

Police officers

The police had the role of keeping law and order before, during and after the event.

They were also mandated to ensuring the revellers are safe during and after the event, besides carry out a risk assessment [survey] in and out of the venue.

However, according to witnesses, police watched as the exits and entries were kept closed even when they knew it was risky for the revellers.

The police had the duty to put in place the human traffic plan in terms of how concert goers would move in and out of the venue, which routes they had to use as exit and entry points, but according to Mr Juma Balunywa, the head of the National Promoters Association, the police didn’t give guidelines on how the revellers would move out to watch the fireworks.

“Police had a bigger responsibility at the event to prevent the stampede from occurring,” he said.

They also had the duty to disperse defiant and unruly crowds or individuals from the venue.

Unidentified MC

The Master of Ceremony (MC) had the duty to give timely information to the revellers. According to police for example, when the concert started, the MC should have kept reminding the attendees that fireworks would be done outside the venue, which he didn’t do according to witnesses. He instaed told them [revellers] that they would do fireworks from out the venue of the concert a few minutes to midnight, which made people rush.

Bouncers

These had the duty of controlling crowds. They are mostly used at the main entrance where revellers are entering to access the venue. They also ensure that non-ticketed revellers do not have access to the venue.

Parents/ Guardians

They were supposed to take care of their children because earlier during the week to the New Year festivity, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga had said children between the ages of 12 to 17 were allowed to attend concerts under the guidance of a responsible adult.

However, some parents didn’t take care of their children. When the MC announced that revellers should go out to watch fireworks, some children were left stranded in the scuffle.

Organizers/Promoters

These had the responsibility to coordinate and cooperate with police and inform them in case of any problem.

However, Mr Balaam Barugahara, a National Promoters’ Associations member told this publication that the event organiser hired the place whose locks at the gates of the venue belonged to Freedom City and when they tried to ask the guards to open the gates, they almost shot them. He said Abitex, the event promoter, should have informed the police about the loophole, which he didn’t.

“Abitex would have informed the IGP that he had been denied the keys to the locks and the IGP would task his officers on the ground [to ensure safety],” Mr Balaam said.

Proprietor of venue and managers

The proprietor of the venue, Mr John Sebalamu (pictured) had the duty to ensure that all exits and entries are open for the concert goers, however, according to Mr Juma Balunywa, the head of the National Promoters Association, the owners of the venue (Freedom City) organised the fireworks and since their concert was in-house, the fireworks was organised from outside.

“Police and management failed to sit down and plan how the revellers were going to move out and watch fireworks. People were going out [of the venue] and moving back [in a rush]. The fireworks responsibility was on the Freedom City management,” Mr Balunywa said.