What we know about March to Parliament so far

Anti-graft crusaders have vowed to yet again pour anger on Kampala streets on Thursday, saying they have not been deterred by sweeping arrests of close to 100 March to Parliament protestors in Uganda’s capital by State security forces on Tuesday.

Court tallies suggest that more than 80 anti-corruption marchers, majority Gen Zs, have since Tuesday been swiftly charged and imprisoned at a near 100-year-old government facility which President Museveni declared would run out of space as he early 2024 committed to prosecute high-profile officials implicated in graft scandals.

Four anti-corruption activists gesture on July 23, 2024 as they are led to a police vehicle, after they were remanded until July 30, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Following separate hearings in different Kampala courts, over 80 people are remanded at Luzira Prison until between July 30 and August 8 for their role in Tuesday’s visibly peaceful anti-corruption demonstration.

Those detained include lawyers like Eriah Nuwenuwe and Ashraf Kwezi, medics like Dr Ivan Ssempijja, a host of social media influencers, jobless youths, famed comedian Obed Lubega (Reign) and renowned KFM/NTV Uganda presenter Faiza Salima aka FaizaFabz.

Others include anti-graft activists George Victor Otieno, Kennedy Ndyamuhaki and Aloikin Praise Opoloje.

This screen grab obtained from graphic circulated by rights organization, Agora Discourse, shows some of the apparently detained July 23, 2024 March to Parliament protestors. PHOTO/COURTESY

Save for Reign, court charge sheets seen by Monitor confirm that the rest are largely accused of being a "common nuisance, idle and disorderly."

“We visited them in Luzira Prison, and they are all strong and ok apart from a few who were badly beaten,” anti-government youth Shiphra Rukundo said on Wednesday evening.

“Just checked on our comrade Reign at Nateete Police Station following his arrest from his home on Tuesday. They're claiming that he was inciting violence and 'misusing social media'. He is very strong,” opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya noted.

Ugandan comedian Obed Lubega, commonly known as Reign (C) is seen during his arrest at his residence in Kampala on July 23, 2024. PHOTO/SCREEN GRAB/COURTESY

George Musisi, one of the many defence lawyers for the detainees, said more than two known incarcerated protestors had not yet been taken to court although he feared “the number could be bigger.”

Uganda Law Society (ULS) president Benard Oundo said one Tuesday protestor named Ashton Dumba had been granted bond by Kabalagala Police.

Meanwhile, reports gaining traction online suggest that some marchers were allegedly sodomized and tortured in custody before they were later dumped in different parts of metro Kampala during Wednesday wee hours.

“The police officer told me that ‘since you are funded by homosexuals now we are going to give you a justification for the money’. Then he raped me [anal]”

~ One of the arrested young boys@PoliceUg come out and talk about these allegations of young boys/suspects being… — Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) July 24, 2024

By press time, this publication could not independently verify the claims with Ugandan authorities not responding to some of our calls.

"Almost Shs3b spent on parliament daily"

On Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Anita Among unprecedentedly ordered plenary sessions called off until July 30, 2024, a move dissented by some lawmakers.

“Every day, taxpayers are spending almost Shs3b on parliament. So, you cannot casually call off parliament just like that,” an opposition legislator told NTV Uganda.

“I think the speaker was afraid given the heat and intensity in the House,” another one held, per the video below.

Speaker Among suspends Parliament sittings without clear reasons

“Arriving in large numbers on Thursday”

But a twin identifying on X as Cynthia Choco, who has been one of the lead online mobilizers of the March to Parliament protests, believes they will regroup on Thursday, citing organization shortfalls on the opening day of the demos which somewhat lacked leadership and political party affiliation.

A combination of photos shows security operatives arresting young demonstrators during the March to Parliament anti-graft protest in Kampala on July 23, 2024.

“On Tuesday, protesters were scattered around town due to unclear meeting details. Media and police outnumbered small groups. We hope to regroup on Thursday, arriving in large numbers for a peaceful protest against corruption,” Cynthia Choco posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"We are not about to stop. Until corruption is eliminated from our midst,” she added.

“Shielding Parliament”

By Thursday morning, posters were still circulating across microblogging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook, emphasizing that "March to Parliament resumes on Thursday."

The list of demands by patrons and open supporters of the protests has increased to at least eight with the latest being: “Free or bring back our people.”

Original ultimatums include the departure of Speaker Among, government reforms, resignation of four parliament commissioners accused of sharing Shs1.7billion as a 'service award', parliamentary lifestyle audit and prosecution of corrupt government officials.

President Museveni (L) and Parliament Speaker Anita Among. Inset are MPs Juliet Kinyamatama and David Kabanda. Kinyamatama openly backed Among in defending corruption at a public event in Lwengo District while Kabanda currently blames the NRM government for aiding graft.

Unchecked endemic graft by high-profile Ugandans remains a nationwide distress with the East African nation currently positioned 141 out of 180 countries on Transparency International's corruption index.

The Inspectorate of Government says Uganda annually loses more than Shs10trillion to corruption.

Police are seen standing guard during a heavy deployment at parliament, ahead of an anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024. Activists carried placards accusing the House of being the "face of corruption" in Uganda. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

Observers have condemned a Tuesday crackdown by security officers, some in anti-riot gear and others wearing camouflage uniforms, shielding parliament and key government establishments from anti-graft demonstrators. Tense security deployment is still present around the legislature and parts of Kampala.

"Instead of being arrested and blocked from protesting, those people should have been given a platform and listened to," senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW) Oryem Nyeko told Reuters.

President Museveni gestures during the opening ceremony of a cabinet introspection at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi District on July 8, 2024. PHOTO/HANDOUT/PPU