What we remember from Independence Day in 1962

Dr Frank Nabwiso

I was appointed a Lusoga news reader on October 1, 1962, just a few days prior to Uganda’s Independence Day on October 9. There was only Radio Uganda and I was assigned to cover the event besides going back to the station to read the news.

In order to avoid missing out on some of the activities at Kololo Grounds in Kampala, I arrived at the venue on the evening of October 8. On D-Day, the national anthem, composed by Mr George Kakoma, was sung for the first time, the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda was handed over, the British flag (Union Jack) was lowered and replaced with the Ugandan flag.

A lot of things have changed since the first Independence celebrations, including the size of Parliament which had 91 legislators, but currently has over 500. At Independence, there was only Makerere University, but currently, the universities are countless and this has caused problems for unemployed graduates.

Also, there was no corruption in the country until around 1966 when such reports started emerging. At Independence, Uganda had a population of seven million people.

Amb. Francis Butagira, Former Speaker of Parliament

I was a student at Ntare School and we admired Milton Obote for his oratory skills in the Legco. We supported him to lead the country. I was 18 at the time and it was like a carnival. People were very happy. Whenever I watch the video of that day, I wish we could live up to the expectations we had then as a country.

But, that is life. Patience is a virtue. If you try to rush, you will lose everything. That is the challenge in our modern leadership.

Col (Rtd) Tony Otoa, a clan leader in Lango

Education system has changed for the worse. For instance, a large number of children in many rural schools are growing up illiterate despite high school enrolment ratios. Pupils report to school very late, and there is low morale of teachers who later spend most of their time doing other businesses other than teaching.

When you visit a government primary school, you find like 200 plus pupils sitting in one class. The current policy targets the retention of learners but children are not learning because, yes, they go to school but have they learnt?

Retired bishop of Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev William Rukirande, 92

We had only two political parties i.e. Democratic Party (DP) and Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and now we have many political parties.



There used to be one university in Uganda but now there are many. There used to be one radio and television station in Uganda and now there are many.

Telecommunication was not easy but now one can even make a call in his/her bedroom using a mobile phone.

Very few tarmac roads were in existence and now they are almost everywhere. Mulago was the only hospital but today almost every district has a hospital. Unlike in the past where people used to travel long distances in search of social services, new districts, town councils, cities have been created to bring services closer to the people. Industrialisation has improved unlike in the past where people knew Jinja District as the only industrial area in Uganda.

Life in the pre-independence was not easy because very many people could not afford daily necessities because they were scarce. Some people had to improvise by using animal skins and different types of ornaments as their dresses.

Fighting corruption and all criminal acts in Uganda should be prioritized to make the country better for its citizens to enjoy and live in.

It is my wish to see that all hospitals are equipped with enough drugs and specialists are employed to offer quality health services.

Government should also regulate the high tuition being paid in the educational institutions so that the children of the poor citizens can

equally attain quality education.

Dr Victoria Sekitoleko, Agriculturalist

I was in Primary Seven at Iganga Secondary School. We did not have a television or a radio, so the little we knew about Independence was through storytelling.

Most of us had never even seen the flag (Union Jack) so when they told us it had come down, we could not even imagine it. When I went home for Christmas, a cousin who had been at the Kololo Airstrip narrated to use everything, including how people slept on verandahs waiting for the day. I also remember there were floods around that time.

Benon Katumba, board chairperson, Uganda Wildlife Education Conservation Centre

I was 12 and I was in Primary Six. My uncle, the late Eriab Mukasa, brought us to his home in Buloba where we stood on a hill and saw the

fireworks in Kampala.

Afterwards, all school children had to get new badges with the Uganda Flag on them. My father was a member of Buganda Lukiiko so he had access to the Kololo Grounds and he told us there was a lot of excitement that night.

Mr Harold Acemah, Former ambassador

I was 15 years old and in Senior Two at Sir Samuel Baker School in Gulu. Most young people, including myself, had aspirations, great expectations and high hopes in the future of our beloved country.

Most schools were closed for one week during the Independence celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Kent travelled to Gulu with Prime Minister Apollo Milton Obote and several cabinet ministers two days after Independence.

Alas, for the vast majority of Ugandans, October 9, 2024 will be just like any other day replete with regrets and suffering. Uganda lost its course to national progress in 1972.

Mr Ogwang Olebe, 75, who witnessed Uganda attaining independence in 1962 at the age of 13, said the economy and values have slowly eroded.

He blamed the bush fighters for being at the forefront of destroying Uganda’s economy by stealing public funds for selfish gains despite

president Museveni’s attempts to rebuild the economy.

“The last time I saw Uganda in order was between colonial time and Amin’s regime, those people left us to enjoy life on a silver platter, with everything intact, the currency was good, the economy was growing despite sanctions but where we have reached now, things have

fallen apart because we have failed to control our economy,” a 75-year-old Ogwang Olebe said.

According to him, a dollar was sold at Shs2 and 45 cents which has gone worse with a dollar shooting to Shs3,600 or Shs3,700 per dollar.

Mr Santino Othondhe, 93, hails from Nebbi Municipality, Acer Got Nyango Cell in Abindu Division. In 1962 while aged 31, Mr Othondhe witnessed the handover of Uganda from the British protectorate in Arua.

“We travelled from Nebbi to Arua because it was a very important day to witness the history. I saw the Union Jack lowered at Arua Hill. It was a day full of joy. We danced traditional songs, ululated and we were happy that we would become independent,” he said.

In 1980, Othondhe joined President Museveni Kaguta as a supporter of Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM). He received a Luweero Triangle medal over 10 years ago, awarded for his contributions of welcoming President Museveni in 1980.

“Since 1962, I am able to walk long distances from my residential home Acer to and from four kilometres to Nebbi hospital for my daily work as security officer in charge wards,” Othondhe said.

Dr Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe, Presidential advisor

I was seven years old and was sitting on a nun’s shoulders from where I could see the excitement. I felt so happy. The nuns cooked rice,

which was rare, and peanut with sim sim.

Even today, I love peanut sauce. It reminds me of that excitement. The celebrations in Jinja were at the offices of the District Commissioner (DC), opposite a line of banks. My mother, Kevina Nayibere Kadaama, was a nurse and my father, Constantine Wandera, was a post office superintendent in the East African Community (EAC).

Uganda is politically independent but not ideologically independent. President Museveni has shown what it means to be politically independent, which makes you economically independent. However, ideological independence will also come in when we change the school curriculum.

The more educated we get, the more ideologically bankrupt we become. This is especially true for women, who are the custodians of culture. Nakedness has engulfed us in churches and markets.

Mr Sulaiman Byabazaire, 82, a resident of Kihande Village in Masindi District, recalls that tensions between different regions and ethnic groups, particularly between the north and west, became more pronounced around Independence Day.

He said political divisions among groups such as the Baganda, Langi, and Acholi posed challenges to national unity and stability at the time of independence. Reflecting on Uganda’s economic situation at independence, Mr Byabazaire noted that the country heavily relied on agriculture, with cash crops like coffee and cotton as main exports.

However, Uganda lacked sufficient infrastructure and industrial base necessary for development. He said there was dependence on foreign aid and expertise, which constrained the government’s control over economic affairs.

“Although some educational institutions were established during colonial rule, most Ugandans lacked access to education, hindering

the development of strong public institutions and effective management after independence.”

Mr Byabazaire noted that in 1962, much of Uganda’s infrastructure—including roads, schools, healthcare facilities, and communication systems—was underdeveloped; subsequent governments have since worked to improve these aspects.