What you missed at State of the Nation Address

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The State of the Nation Address took place last Friday at Kololo Independence Grounds to observe precautions against Covid-19 pandemic.

First-time lawmakers turned up for the ocassion except for a few, especially the Opposition, that shunned the occasion.

The event commenced with the demand that all accredited staff, journalists and legislators gather at parliamentary building before they could be driven to Kololo. Departure was 9am and 12pm for journalists and legislators respectively.

Journalists were ordered not to carry phones to the venue.

“You are advised not to carry your phones. Special Forces Command officers FC will not have capacity to keep them,” the message read in part.

At 10:08am, many journalists arrived at Kololo’s main entrance on Wampewo Avenue. Security had been tightened as they demanded for both accreditation and Covid-19 test results before one would access the venue.

Among the executive members who arrived early for the function was former Finance minister Matia Kaisaija. His junior minister in charge of Planning David Bahati appeared moments later.

“You are enjoying the peace and tranquility provided by the National Resistance Movement,” Mr Bahati told journalists that were having lunch as he walked into the tent at Kololo.

At exactly 12:30pm, Speaker of the 11th Parliament Jacob Oulanyah made his way into Kololo. He was in the company of his deputy, Ms Anita Among, both donned in full ceremonial robes and wigs.

The duo was shortly joined by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

President Museveni arrives

Accompanied by the first lady, Ms Janet Museveni, the President in his Mercedes Benz touched base at 2:30pm, half an hour later than the earlier expected time.

As he walked down the red carpet, the President made an unexpected stop and appeared to have a brief chat with Speaker Oulanyah.

Before the anthems, the President made his way to the podium, but did not speak.

After the anthems, the ceremony rolled as expected and Mr Museveni delivered the long-awaited State of the Nation Address.

However, as he started, the few Opposition Members of Parliament that attended the occasion raised placards expressing displeasure over what they termed as ‘injustice.’

“Free political prisoners,” were some of the writings on the placards.

This didn’t, however, distort Mr Museveni’s speech.

Later, Mr Derrick Nyeko, the Makindye East MP and also member of the Opposition party National Unity Platform, walked out as Mr Museveni made his address.

When asked why he did so, Mr Nyeko said: “We cannot as NUP sit here and legitimise Mr Museveni speech that is devoid of the concerns that affect majority of Ugandans.”

Nearly half of the entire seats that were meant to be occupied by the Members of Parliament were empty, something that Speaker Oulanyah attempted to explain in his speech.

“Some colleagues sent their apologies explaining why they could not make it today. Ms Connie Galiwango [the Woman MP for Mbale District] couldn’t make because she lost her auntie,” he revealed.

“The MPs from Karamoja Sub-region could not also make it because they had some pressing matters,” he added.