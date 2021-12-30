Prime

WhatsApp group commissions Ntungamo roadworks

Rushenyi County MP Naome Kabasharira (left) together with Rushenyi New Era members inspect roadworks on Kyamutera-Mugyera road on Tuesday. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • The group has also been fundamental in developing schools and health infrastructure. 

Residents in Ntungamo District are mobilising resources through their Whatsapp group ‘Rushenyi New Era,’  for the construction of community roads.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.