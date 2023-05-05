WhatsApp groups eased our Sudan evacuation exercise – Ogwang

Mr Dickson Ogwang, the deputy ambassador of Uganda to Sudan has revealed that the proper use of WhatsApp groups played a significant role in easing the evacuation of Ugandans from Khartoum.

Facilitated by the usable advanced technology, Mr Ogwang said WhatsApp groups eased the entire exercise in mobilising Ugandans across different parts of Khartoum City where war has intensified.

“Without technology, the entire evacuation exercise wouldn’t be possible. Unlike previously during the Coup when communication was cut off, this time social media enabled us to mobilise Ugandans who were later returned home safely,” he added.

Mr Ogwang made these remarks while welcoming 11 more Ugandans who were rescued from Sudan by the government, in collaboration with the International Organisation on Migration at Entebbe Airport on Thursday.

“As the embassy, we, first of all, formed two principal WhatsApp groups which eased effective communication. Even the affected Ugandans also formed their own groups and started mobilizing themselves,” he added.

Approximately 300 Ugandans are confirmed to have been trapped in the clashes that broke up on April 15, between the forces who seized power in a 2021 coup; army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Dr Rashid Yahya Ssemudu, the Ambassador of Uganda to Sudan said that only 13 Ugandans are still stranded in Sudan, but the government is closely monitoring their situation.

“Five of these are the ones who are at Al-Salama Hospital undergoing treatment but any time they will be home,” he said.