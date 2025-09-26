When anti-corruption tsars became scarecrows

On September 22, the Office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) fell vacant after Ms Beti Kamya and her two deputies, Ms Anne Muhairwe and Dr Patricia Achan, quietly exited following the expiration of their contracts. Their tenure, spanning four years, had been marked by an uneasy working relationship, marred by turf wars and internal friction.

Never has the office of the ombudsman, established under Chapter 13 of the 1995 Constitution, been reduced to such a shadow of its potential as it has in the last five years. In October 2024, Ms Kamya revealed that Uganda bleeds an estimated Shs9 trillion annually due to institutionalised and syndicated graft.

Corruption in Uganda manifests in multiple forms: bribery, embezzlement, falsification of accountability documents, procurement malpractices, tax evasion through under-declaration or non-declaration of taxable business, ghost employees and facilities, absenteeism, payroll inflation, human resource management malpractices, and environmental degradation. Ms Kamya, who contested against President Museveni in the 2011 General Election on a platform that sought to curb the excessive powers of the Executive, assumed office with her deputies in September 2021.

They were eligible for reappointment for a single additional term. In the lead-up to the expiration of their contracts, reports indicated that the trio lobbied to remain in office, but President Museveni did not act on these requests. Ms Munira Ali, the IGG spokesperson, said the Inspectorate continues to function normally pending further appointments. However, commentators argue that the absence of a substantive officeholder significantly undermines the institution.

The weight of this absence was highlighted when the Constitutional Court halted the IGG from prosecuting former ministers Sam Kuteesa, John Nasaasira, and Mwesigwa Rukutana on charges of corruption, abuse of office, and causing financial loss during the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm). At that time, Mr Raphael Baku was acting IGG, and the court ruled that the IGG was not properly constituted. Chapter 13 of the Constitution and the Inspector General of Government Act outline the composition of the institution, which includes the Inspector General of Government and two deputies.

Yet, it is not uncommon for the office to remain incomplete. Mr Baku, for example, served in an acting capacity from 2009 to 2012, and again from 2020 to September 2021.

“It is becoming like a trend; the powers of the IGG and her deputies are substantial. In their absence, the institution is effectively crippled. They cannot prosecute cases, which reflects the limited will from the executive to fight corruption,” said Mr Marlon Agaba, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU).

The absence of a substantive officeholder compounds the already limited performance of the IGG in fulfilling its mandate as Uganda’s chief anti-corruption agency.

Mr Augustine Ruzindana, who was the IGG from 1986 to 1996 and a member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1995 Constitution, recalled that it took three days of advocacy to establish the IGG as an independent body.

“The Constituent Assembly was intentional in creating the IGG as a chief anti-corruption body, separate from other accountability entities such as the Office of the Auditor General and the police,” he explained.

From vision to scarecrow

The Justice Benjamin Odoki Constitutional Commission report highlighted that Ugandans supported the establishment of institutional mechanisms to eliminate corruption and abuse of office.

However, over the past two decades, as President Museveni has consolidated power, corruption has become entrenched, lucrative, and pervasive. It now permeates all layers of society, including institutions like courts and even religious organisations.

The IGG’s performance has been inconsistent. While the office made notable achievements in its early years, its effectiveness has declined as political patronage and endemic corruption have expanded. “We have had periods when ministers were prosecuted, even vice presidents,” Mr Agaba said.

Yet, corruption remains deeply embedded, and the country consistently ranks poorly in international measures of governance. According to the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Uganda scored 26 out of 100, ranking 140th out of 180 countries, placing it among the “highly corrupt” nations.

During the 2018 State-of-the-Nation -Address, President Museveni criticised the IGG as ineffective and announced the formation of a parallel State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

The then-IGG, Justice Irene Mulyagonja, now on the Court of Appeal, countered that most corrupt officials shield themselves using connections to State House, making prosecution difficult.

Under Ms Kamya, the office has struggled to assert its influence. In December 2021, she proposed a lifestyle audit to track the wealth of public officials, but President Museveni rejected the idea, arguing it would prompt corrupt officials to move funds abroad.

In March 2024, she abandoned a probe into alleged parliamentary corruption, citing a parallel investigation by the Auditor General, raising questions about oversight and accountability in the legislature.

This has reinforced a perception that the IGG focuses on “small fish” while high-profile offenders operate with impunity.

Systemic challenges

Mr Runzindana observed that corruption has become the norm, cutting across government, opposition, private sector, and civil society.

“The IGG is supposed to deal with exceptions. Corruption should not be the norm, but it is, and that makes the office appear ineffective,” he said.

Despite repeated pledges by President Museveni to fight corruption, analysts argue that endemic graft fuels the clientelist political system that underpins the regime’s long tenure.

Once, the liberation forces fought to end corruption and inequality, but decades later, leaders have entrenched themselves in power, amassing wealth while constituents remain marginalised.

“When too much power rests with the Executive, it weakens the independence of institutions like the IGG,” Mr Agaba said. Budgetary constraints exacerbate the problem. Ms Kamya noted during the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day that the office could achieve more with a larger budget.

The IGG’s allocation was increased by Shs2.5 billion to Shs81 billion for FY 2023/24, yet much of this goes to statutory obligations like salaries, PAYE, NSSF, and gratuities. Mr Runzindana recalled having no budget or offices during the office’s early years, often relying on ad hoc support.

In her report to Parliament covering January to June 2024, Ms Kamya highlighted that resources were insufficient to monitor over 380,000 public servants effectively.

As a result, only a fraction of cases filed are fully investigated or prosecuted. The backlog of cases exceeded 5,000, though the conviction rate for cases taken to court was reported at 71 percent. Makerere University Constitutional law don Dr Kabumba Busingye observed that corruption is both socio-cultural and structurally embedded.

“Ugandans often negotiate with public officers in ways that normalise corruption. When those at the top steal without consequence, it legitimises illicit behaviour. This, combined with socio-cultural attitudes, makes the IGG’s work even more difficult,” he said.

He added that widespread impunity, and discretionary allocation of public funds have co-opted society into tolerating corruption. More than 20 public entities and government agencies mandated to fight corruption are struggling, and some, such as the Auditor General’s office, have faced corruption themselves.

Parliamentary accountability committees, meant to supervise these institutions, are also implicated in corrupt practices. The combination of Executive overreach, chronic underfunding, political patronage, and societal normalisation of graft has rendered the IGG one of Uganda’s weakest anti-corruption institutions.

IGG OFFICE AT A GLANCE

Mandate

• Established under Chapter 13 of the 1995 Constitution as chief anti-corruption agency.

• Investigates and prosecutes corruption, abuse of office, maladministration, and conflicts of interest.

Challenges

• Chronic underfunding: 2023/24 budget of Shs81 billion for over 380,000 public servants.

• Political interference and executive overreach.

• Backlog of cases exceeds 5,000; conviction rate stands at 71 percent for prosecuted cases.

• Leadership gaps occurred from 2009–2012 and 2020–2021, a challenge in sustaining a fully constituted IGG office.