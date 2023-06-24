When football takes a break, what happens?

What happens when European club football grinds to a halt? For fans in Uganda—most of whom are male—weekends and mid-week nights devoid of such action have them falling into the abyss of boredom. The lull that plays out between late May and early August is, says Charles Ssekyajja—an ardent Liverpool FC fan—a tough body blow to take. “Whenever the Premier League starts, I always get lost in the action every week. It is an anticipation that I can never seem to get satisfied with,” he confesses, adding, “The adrenaline is always that I never think of the time when there is no more football action for three months, and whenever this happens, it feels new and strange.’’ Ssekyajja, a single, mid-aged corporate, says the football off-season condemns him to—among others—playing pool with his friends. Nothing, though, comes close to matching “the excitement of a matchday.” Ssekyajja is not alone. Oblivious to what they can substitute football with during the break, fans find refuge in transfer speculation.

Herbert Mendo, a comedian and prominent Arsenal fan popularly known as Museveni or Teacher Mpamire, says the transfer window always keeps him on his tenterhooks. He is following Arsenal’s pursuit of West Ham skipper Declan Rice religiously. Ditto the social media presence of Fabrizio Romano, an Italian football journalist whose “Here we go” mantra usually signals a club’s clinching of a new player.

But as fans look forward to either new signings or new kits their teams will unveil, what about watering holes that bank on their patronage during the season?

“For games that see clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool in action, we make a killing in beer and food sales,’’ Robert Mugisha, proprietor of Premier Pub in Namugongo, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, reveals.

He adds that during the off-season, the ledger of many bars takes quite a hit. During the football season, bars begin filling up by 2pm for early kick-off games. The numbers then keep on swelling as the matchday goes on. This, according to Mugisha, is a testament of how much of a loss it is for the football season to come to an end.

“We now have to rely on the usual nightlife, which usually gets busy with numbers from as late as 10pm,” he discloses, adding that “with the current economic times, some nights are not as busy as the rest.”

In the same breath, local sports telecasting centres, commonly known as Bibanda, are equally affected. These, in the slums and outskirts of Kampala, and in villages, are the closest fans get to watching a premier league game.

And as opposed to the yesteryears when their most business was showing locally translated films, these centres mostly rely on showing live football games, something that ceases to be when the season goes to sleep.

But it’s not just the watering holes counting their losses. Pay TVs that use European club football as a cash cow also end up bloodied and battered during the off-season as their clients tend to downgrade to cheaper subscriptions.

“Quite frankly, I struggle with the reason why I should keep glued to my Pay TV when there is no football,’’ says Emmanuel Walusimbi, a football fanatic.

Rinaldi Jamugisha, the head of public relations and communications at MultiChoice Uganda, says they always ensure they keep serving their customers with various sports content on their different sports channels in the off-season. He reckons there is more to football than just a live English Premier League match.

During the off-season, Jamugisha adds, customers can catch up on news around their favourite clubs, action from other sports disciplines, and chances to relive some of the most memorable matches from previous seasons.

Reference can, however, be drawn to the recent subscription fee hike that almost caused a boycott of DSTV. This was, especially so among football fans who pay for the premium packages. This is also testament of the impact football can have on subscription.

