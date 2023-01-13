When gun violence, road crashes dominated central region in 2022

Like it has played out in the past decade in the central region, the year 2022 was not exceptional.

Horrific incidents such as school fires, road crashes and gun killings dominated the news in the central region.

At the ushering in of the previous year on January 1, three family members died in a motor crash at Najjembe Trading Centre in Buikwe District.

Four days later, two people died on the spot while two others got injured in separate motor accidents in the Masaka Sub Region.

One of the accidents occurred on Masaka- Mbarara highway at Ssaza near Evergreen High Park when a speeding truck belonging to a Chinese road construction company, China Wuyi, knocked a motorcyclist, George Kirangwa, killing him on the spot.

On January 7, accidents continued to claim lives and around this time, a storied building, which was still under construction near Nakayiba wetland in Masaka City collapsed, killing one person and injuring another critically.

On the night of January 14, at least five pupils aged between six and seven died and scores were injured in two separate school dormitory fires - one at New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division and another at St John’s Primary School, in Kyotera District.

These two incidents happened barely a week after schools reopened following a two-year virus-induced lockdown.

On the same day (January 14), four people died and others were seriously hurt after a truck transporting cement knocked them down at Najjembe Trading Centre in Buikwe District on Jinja-Kampala highway.

Six days later, three members of one family were electrocuted to death at Kasenge Town in Wakiso District after one reportedly came into contact with a live wire illegally connected to the national grid.

Priest falls victim

On the night of January 23, Venerable Jesse Ssendege, the archdeacon of Bbaale Archdeaconry in Kayunga District, was knocked dead by a speeding Kenya-bound bus at Buloba Village on the Kayunga-Jinja highway.

According to police, the accident occurred at the traffic police checkpoint as both the bus driver and the deceased tried to manoeuvre through the police block.

Two days later, a speeding van belonging to Master Cares Christian School knocked dead John Bosco Kabugo, 45, in Kyakonda Cell, Kyotera Town Council, Kyotera District. Kabugo met his death as he rode his 15-year-old daughter, Joan Nabukeera, to school.

Nabukera, a student at Kyotera Modern Secondary School, narrowly survived with serious injuries. The pupils in the ill-fated van also escaped unhurt.

On the night of February 11, unknown thugs armed with machetes and stones descended on Naalya Secondary School Lugazi campus in Buikwe District, where they killed two local security guards: Geoffrey Mawombe and Isaac Ezangu before taking away property worth millions of shillings.

A day later, two people died and 13 others got injured in a road crash on Kampala –Hoima highway.

The accident occurred when the driver of a speeding commuter taxi, which was carrying 15 people, lost control and hit a tree at Buswabulongo Village in Lwamata Town Council, Kiboga District.

On May 10, three people died and three others were injured following a road crash at Kagaba on Bukuya-Rubali Road in Kassanda District. The crash involved two motorcycles, which were speeding.

On May 30, five inmates at Butuntumula Central Prisons facility died in a grisly road crash involving a prisons truck, which was transporting 54 prisoners and 12 prison staff and a saloon car. The Toyota wish car had a tire burst and lost control before ramming into the prison truck at Nalongo Village on the Kampala-Gulu highway in Luweero District.

The prisoners died on the spot while several others, including two prison warders, sustained serious injuries.

On June 15, five people died when a boat capsized on River Nile. The ill-fated boat with 11 passengers on board, according to police, was transporting sand from Kimaka in Jinja City to Njeru Landing Site in Buikwe District. All the victims were women who were eking a living from the sand mining business. The six survivors managed to swim to the river bank on the Njeru side where they were rescued by fishermen.

On the morning of July 16, a Police Constable attached to Katwe Police Station in Kampala, his wife, their two children and two other people perished in a road crash on Kampala-Masaka road.

Cleophas Bwesigye and his family were travelling to Mbarara side when their car, a Toyota Wish, collided with an oncoming Fuso truck at Kyalusowe swamp on Kampala-Masaka Road in Masaka City.

Children perish

On the same fateful day, four children died when a speeding saloon car ploughed into eight juveniles who were from attending catechism classes at St Gonza Gonzaga Catholic Parish in Sembabule Town. The crash was attributed to speeding by the car driver.

In a space of nine days between September 23 and October 2, three schools suffered devastating fires.

On September 23, the fire gutted a boys’ dormitory at Aidah and Topher Primary School in Kanoni Town Council, Gomba District, and left Uscher Kobusingye , 4 a daughter of Gorrete Kabasinguzi at the school, injured. Two days later, a similar incident happened at Masaka Parents Secondary School and property worth millions was destroyed.

On October 25, a sombre mood engulfed Luga-Salama Village in Kisoga-Ntenjeru Town Council in Mukono District, when 12 visually impaired pupils from Salama School for the Blind perished in a dormitory fire.

The cause of the inferno that gutted the girls’ dormitory has not been established to date.

A police report revealed that 17 schools of 40 that caught fire across the country in 2022 were burnt deliberately.

Some fire incidents, according to police, occurred out of negligence while others were accidental. Police are yet to establish the causes of some fire incidents.

Notable fatal accidents

On July 3, Mr Yesse Mubangizi Kamanyire, the proprietor of Nile High School in Mukono District, died in a motor crash in Lwera swamp on Masaka-Kampala highway. The accident also left three other travelers seriously injured.

On the evening of December 28, at least 10 people died following a road crash at Kaganda near Kyojja swamp in Lwengo District on the Masaka-Mbarara highway. The crash happened when a Mercedes Benz Actros trailer from Masaka heading Mbarara side had a rear tyre burst and crossed over to the lane of the oncoming vehicles and rammed into a Toyota Hiace and Mark II Grand.

Mbarara-Masaka-Kampala road has remained one of the accident-prone highways in the country, registering between 200 and 300 fatalities annually.

Notable gun killings

On July 25, unknown assailants emerged from the bush and attacked police officers at a traffic checkpoint at Kiwumpa Village on the Gulu-Kampala highway in Luweero District. Ronald Busingye attached to the police Field Force Unit in Luweero District, was killed and the attackers made away with two rifles.

Gun violence

On October 31 at around 7.30pm, a group of unidentified armed assailants shot and killed two police officers on duty, injured two others, and thereafter, robbed two police guns at Busiika Police Station in Luweero District. One of the police officers that had been in the Intensive Care Unit at Mulago Referral Hospital succumbed to injuries a week later , bringing the number of the dead police officers at Busiika to three.

On November 27, armed assailants shot dead a UPDF soldier, Pte Obed Tuteyo. The joint security team was foot patrolling a musical show at Kapeeka playground. In self-defence, the soldiers instantly fired back, killing two assailants and recovered a rifle used in the attack.

On December 7, an assailant attacked and killed a private security guard attached to SGA Security Group Africa and deployed at the Advanced Smart Microfinance office in Wamamba Zone, Wobulenzi Town, in broad daylight.

On the night of December 9, three unknown gunmen killed two residents at Kasule Ayanguwa Village in Budde Sub-county, Butambala District, and raided the nearby Kyabadazza Police Station where they aided the escape of suspected cattle thieves .

Although no police officer was injured nor guns lost, the attackers torched part of the police station.

The motive of the armed attacks on security has been linked to alleged rebel activities against the ruling government although some political commentators are accusing the government itself of attacking its own so as to justify a further impending hardened crackdown on the Opposition.

When school strikes wreaked havoc

Between the second week of June and first week of July, four schools in Greater Masaka area suffered violent strikes, which left property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

The affected schools include St. John’s Comprehensive Secondary School, St. Gonzaga Secondary School, Kijjukizo both in Lyantonde District , Kaikolongo Seed School in Lwengo District and Blessed Sacrament SS in Masaka City .

On June 12, rowdy students of St. John’s Comprehensive SS , destroyed school properties including a perimetre wall, window panes, computer lab, among others, over poor quality of meals and highhandedness by some teachers.

A total of 20 students, suspected to be the ringleaders, were arrested but later released on police bond and fined for the loss they caused to the school . Four days later , Senior Four and Senior Six candidates at Kaikolongo Seed SS ,also staged a violent strike protesting what they described as strict school rules, including banning them from sitting with their female counterparts during night and early morning preps.

The students also complained that they are usually delayed at the kitchen queuing for food and want management to suspend early morning preps.