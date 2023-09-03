When the curtain rolled for a sheep

Disan Mubiru ne Ndiga ye (Disan Mubiru and his sheep) was permanent furniture in street talk that would always sway theatre goers to flock the National Theatre to watch the Gomesi-clad performer in the company of either a sheep or goat.

Mubiru’s approach to theatre was different in the sense that he could sustain a show of nearly three hours talking to himself and the animal. Many people who saw the performer act say the urban legend had an inexplicable ability to speak to goats and sheep.

Jack Kinobe Sserunkuuma was an ardent fan of Mubiru’s plays. He says when he saw Mubiru in the 1980s, the artiste had a couple of plays under his belt. The most famous was Batabani ba Kisikirize, which was also the name of Mubiru’s own theatre outfit.

Mubiru’s first group is believed to have fallen apart after one of its cast deserted it. The play consequently lost direction, with Mubiru said to have gone off the scene. He would later re-emerge with a new play.

The National Theatre’s data shows that Mubiru’s plays had some of the biggest attendances in Uganda’s theatre history. This was despite or in fact because he had no more than a goat or sheep giving him company on the stage. Theatre legend Nsubuga Naakalya says contrary to either narrative, Mubiru acted with both a sheep and a goat. He further reveals that initially, Mubiru acted with a one Luswaata together with a goat whose stage name was Ssepena. Mubiru, Naakalya adds, later continued with Ssepena in a play called Ssepena ne Ddofe.

“He was a unique character with plays such as Musajja Gyagenda, Ssepena, Kyamulabi to his name. He was a master of improvisation that he used to switch a goat and sheep depending on what was available and no one would notice,” the theatre legend told Sunday Monitor.

Great improviser

Journalist and artiste Meddie Nsereko, who acted alongside Mubiru, remembers the performer delivering master classes with a goat. Given Mubiru’s dynamism, Nsereko says it is possible that he also acted with a sheep.

“When we acted together, it was a goat but he was very dynamic,” Nsereko notes, adding that Mubiru’s plays had no scripts and whatever the goat acted was motivated by the scene of the play and it would determine his response.

Naakalya affirms that Mubiru was a non-scripted actor, who used comedy to tell life stories. He notes that Mubiru’s audience would laugh, cry and reflect depending on the scene.

Many describe him as a sensational actor who would put his beer belly and comical facial expressions to great use.

Famous among his performances was one in November 1989, when theatre business returned to stage following the liberation war. A Washington Post article by Neil Henry glowingly recalled Mubiru’s political play, where he presented himself as an impersonating, angry landlord, demanding rent.

In a fully-packed National Theatre, Mubiru mimicked a siren, barked curses such as a soldier and ridiculed the frustrations of doing business with the Uganda government bureaucracy by charging up flights of invisible stairs that never seemed to end.

In his play Kyamulabi, a one-man play about life in the Kampala slums, Mubiru used colourful rags, calling them “the suffering tribes of Uganda.” As he comically acted, he failed in repeated attempts to lift the rags as one.

Star that lost its light

Sserunkuuma vividly remembers the first time Mubiru got an opportunity to exhibit his art to the world. This was when a group of Ugandan creatives were invited to perform in London, England.

“We were invited to a tourism expo in England and he was part of the group. However, he did not perform and that marked the start of his end,” Sserunkuuma told Sunday Monitor, adding that this was because he was not allowed to act with a sheep.

Sserunkuuma says Mubiru had to secure a licence to perform with the sheep. The performer reckoned such a process would take long.

From London, Mubiru went to the United States of America, where he reportedly settled. He would die years later. Upon his death, Mubiru’s remains were returned to Uganda and buried in Bakka, Wakiso District.

Sheep on the stage

One of Disan Mubiru’s plays with a sheep was about a story of a man, who lost everything in life and all he had in life was a sheep. In the play, he leaves the sheep in the village to find a job in the city only to fail. He returns to find solace in living with his animal.

“Nsaliraako agenda na Luyi, njagala nyongeza agenda na Tteke” (loosely translated as: negotiating in the market can earn you a slap and seeking for additional products can earn you a kick). That was one of the iconic lines mirroring city life. The line would soon be added to the lexicon of market vendors in Kampala.

Jack Kinobe Sserunkuuma, a fan, says in actual sense Mubiru was alone during the play, but such were his outrageous abilities that he effortlessly manipulated the audience whenever the sheep could bleat.

“Actions of the sheep would determine the dialogue that Mubiru would use,” Sserunkuuma says, adding, “He was so talented that he would easily trick the audience into believing the sheep could indeed speak.”

He says sometimes the sheep would urinate on the stage and that could create a scene on its own. Mubiru would proceed to quarrel by himself and the facial expression of the sheep would resonate with his dialogue.

In a sense, Mubiru was so lucky that the sheep was friendly to the theatre goers. At no point was it ever intimidated by the audience. Animal activists perhaps would not like the fact that Mubiru at times gave the animal beer.