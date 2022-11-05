Where are the crime preventers as crime rises?

In 2015, President Museveni passed out 3,348 crime preventers after undergoing seven weeks of training at the police training school in Kabalye, Masindi District.

Crime in the city:Kampala is now in the bloody hands of gangsters

While the short-term goal was to reinforce police in the fight against crime, after doing so for three years, President Museveni ordered that the crime preventers be transferred from police to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). They would form part of the Reserve Force, an auxiliary force of the UPDF.

Mr Innocent Nuwagire, the coordinator of crime preventers in Kampala Metropolitan area, told Sunday Monitor that they were handy insofar as gathering and feeding the police with information is concerned.

The crime preventers also did foot patrols within divisions and districts.

Mr Nuwagire said most of the crime preventers were recruited as Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel. A few others were appointed as resident district commissioners (RDCs).

Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy Defence spokesperson, told Sunday Monitor that most of the crime preventers “were mobilised under reserve forces as was directed by the commander-in-chief.”

But with residents and business people in several suburbs in Kampala Metropolitan Area living in the grip of fear following a series of violent armed robberies, could it be right to conclude that the crime preventers left a gaping hole?

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said intense operations are underway to crack down on the rising crime.

“At the national level, we have witnessed a slight increase in crime, although in Kampala City, it remains relatively low because of our enforcement operations,” he told journalists in Kampala on Monday, adding that the police have come up with wide-ranging strategies on how to combat urban crime.

ALSO READ: Police to set up special unit for urban criminality

Mr Enanga revealed that they have so far carried out 56 intelligence-led operations in Nakasero market, Old Taxi Park, Church House, Nkrumah railway ground, City Square, Arua Park, Nile Coach Park, and Market Street, among others. Consequently, the police have identified hotspot areas that are affected by serious violence. With the festive period beckoning, the police are hoping this proves pivotal.

Mr Enanga also reported operations in Kayanga, Kitagobwa, Gyokolera, Kiti, and Masooli villages in Kampala Metropolitan North. Thirteen suspects were arrested with sharp instruments and charged in court.

In Old Kampala, another operation was carried out and suspects who allegedly use motorcycles to rob pedestrians—especially during traffic jam hours—were also arrested. These operations were carried out on Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, Bukesa Multi-tech areas, and in Wandegeya.

In the recent past, there has been a spate of killings in and around Kampala. In October, Suzan Alweny—who was working with Liberty General Insurance—was struck on the head with a blunt object in Namugongo as she stopped to buy roasted meat on the Kiwatule-Naalya road.

In September, iron bar-wielding thugs in Namugongo attacked and killed Mr Mike Mukula’s brother, George Ekochu, after he stepped out of his abode to buy bread.

In July, assailants waylaid and killed James Kakooza, who was a city division councillor in Kamwokya Parish.

Last November, Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola ordered investigations into attacks on security personnel and security installations. This followed six attacks on different police stations that saw policemen killed and guns stolen.

The key finding from the investigations was that a terrorist group called Uganda Coalition Forces of Change (UCFC) masterminded the attacks.

ALSO READ: Changing face of urban crime

On Monday, Mr Enanga said the alleged overall commander of UCFC had been arrested.

Crime