Where is Joseph Kony?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) last week concluded a confirmation of charges hearing against Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) leader Joseph Kony at its Hague headquarters, marking a key step in the decades-long quest for justice over atrocities committed in northern Uganda. The case is the first in the ICC’s 27-year history to proceed without the suspect present. The unusual move has sparked mixed reactions: while some argue it undermines the process, others insist it could still deliver long-awaited justice. .

He asked judges to halt the proceedings after the confirmation hearing, arguing that continuing the case in Kony’s absence violates the ICC Statute. Mr Geoffrey Boris Anyuru, one of Kony’s defence lawyers, said many Ugandans see the hearings as “self-interested” and divisive. He noted that the ICC’s narrow 2002–2005 charges exclude the majority of victims, leaving many bitter and disappointed, especially after similar limitations in the Dominic Ongwen case.

‘Illogical trial’

In Amuria District, Mr Martin Okiror from Wera Sub-county said it was illogical for the ICC to confirm charges in Kony’s absence. “Some people think the process of trying the LRA leader is a mockery. We need to see Kony in the dock,” he said. The LRA’s incursion into Teso in 2003 left scores dead, mutilated, or orphaned. One of the most infamous episodes was the abduction of schoolgirls from Lwala, some of whom never returned. Ms Cecilia Acan, who lost three relatives in an LRA attack in Asamuk Sub-county, Amuria District, said Kony should be arrested first. “The world needs to hear what Kony has to say,” she said. In Gulu City, survivors expressed frustration.

Ms Irene Ajok, abducted as a baby in 1991 and held in captivity for four years, called the hearing premature. “Trials must be done when suspects are physically present, like Ongwen and Kwoyelo. We want to see those who tormented us,” she said. Ms Florence Akello, who spent 13 years with the rebels as the wife of a top commander, said even if judges confirm charges, bringing Kony to trial will be difficult. “I know what kind of man he is—very unpredictable and hard to find,” she said. Archbishop Emeritus John Baptist Odama also stressed that real justice requires Kony to appear in person: “The best defence is from him,” he said. Kony’s absence stands in stark contrast to cases like Ongwen’s and Kwoyelo’s, where victims could face their tormentors in court and later access reparations.

The confirmation hearing makes Kony only the second Ugandan to be tried before the ICC, after Ongwen, who was sentenced to 25 years in May 2021. But legal experts have questioned whether the ICC was right to proceed without him. Judges now have 60 days to decide if there is enough evidence to commit the case to trial. For nearly two decades since the 2005 arrest warrant, Kony has eluded capture, reportedly moving between the Central African Republic (CAR) and Sudan’s Darfur region.

Accounts

Accounts from defectors, including former commanders and his own relatives, suggest he remains in the CAR jungles. Hundreds of former LRA fighters have returned to Uganda since 2023, but Kony himself has not resurfaced. On October 29, 2024, ICC judges concluded that Kony could not be found and authorised a confirmation of charges hearing in absentia. The prosecution had requested this step in 2022 after years of failed attempts to track and arrest him. The court argued that extensive outreach in Uganda and neighbouring countries met the requirement to notify Kony.

What law says

The Rome Statute, which established the ICC in 1998, allows trials for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Though initially resistant to hearings in absentia, the court revised its procedures after facing challenges in high-profile cases, such as that of former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. Still, ICC officials say arresting Kony remains a top priority. “We will not be able to move to a full trial without him present,” Ms Leonie Van Braun, a senior trial lawyer, told stakeholders in Gulu earlier this year. The LRA, founded in the late 1980s to topple the Ugandan government, brutalised civilians for nearly two decades under Kony’s leadership. Of the five LRA commanders indicted in 2005, only Kony remains at large. Vincent Otti, Okot Odhiambo, and Raska Lukwiya are dead, while Ongwen has been convicted.



