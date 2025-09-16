Where is political activist Sam Mugumya?

Security agencies have denied holding Opposition activist Sam Mugumya in their custody. Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke said they did not arrest Mr Mugumya. “I am a spokesperson of the Uganda Police Force. Mugumya is not in any of our detention facilities,” Mr Kituuma said on September 15.

Mr Mugumya, a former political aide to remanded Opposition political stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye, was abducted by suspected security operatives while in a restaurant in Mbarara City about two weeks ago, and his whereabouts are not known to date.

Likewise, Lt Col Edgar Musasizi, the director of Civil Affairs at the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces, in a sworn-in affidavit filed before the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala, stated that extensive checks had been made, but no record of Mr Mugumya’s detention was found.

The affidavit was made in response to a writ of habeas corpus filed by Mr Mugumya’s legal team, which asked the court to compel security agencies to produce him “dead” or “alive.

“We have searched all relevant detention facilities’ records and found no entry relating to the detention of Sam Mugumya,” Lt Col Musasizi told the court. Mr Mugumya has previously been arrested and detained by security personnel in relation to his political activities.

Mr Stanley Katembeyi, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) chairperson for Ankole Sub-region, said they are still waiting for Mr Mugumya’s release. “We ask this government to release innocent political prisoners.

The election period is not the end of life. Even if you lead for 100 years, the time will come for you to leave. Release our people, let them enjoy their nation. People are living in their country as prisoners; no one is free, no one is safe,” he said.

Mr Robert Mwesigye, the Ankole region PFF mobiliser, said they are in fear as their party members start disappearing before they are nominated for the elections.

“It is like being an Opposition member is an offence. That is why we call upon President Museveni to tell us if it is a crime to oppose him. Let him be clear that standing against him is an offence, then we shall know that it is a crime, and we find other means,” he said.

Mr Crispin Kaheru, a member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, during a stakeholder meeting with the Electoral Commission and different political parties in Kampala said the Commission has dispatched its teams from Mbarara, Fort Portal, and Kampala to establish the whereabouts of Mr Mugumya. “

We are in contact with both the security and intelligence services to establish where this gentleman could be, and very soon we will have an answer, like we have always had answers in the past when circumstances of this nature have come up,” Mr Kaheru said.