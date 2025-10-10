Where the hell is Sam Mugumya?

The disappearance of Opposition activist Sam Mugumya, a close ally of Dr Kizza Besigye, has stirred fresh concern within Uganda’s political circles ahead of parliamentary nominations later this month.

Mugumya, who recently declared his intention to contest for the Rukungiri Municipality seat under the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), reportedly went missing at the backend of August under unclear circumstances.

According to colleagues in Rukungiri, Mugumya was last seen in late September during a consultative meeting with party supporters.

He had been traversing the municipality, mobilising grassroots networks for his campaign. But since then, his phone lines have gone silent, and family members say they have not heard from him.

“We are worried because he had no known health or personal issues,” said a close associate who requested anonymity. “He was focused on the campaign and preparing documents for nomination.”

Mugumya, a former student activist and outspoken critic of the government, is no stranger to controversy. In 2014, he was arrested in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and detained for nearly eight years on allegations of rebellion.

He was released in 2022 and has since tried to re-establish himself in public life, presenting himself as a symbol of resilience and political renewal.

“In Uganda, no person should disappear without a trace, whether Sam Mugumya or anyone else. Our stand is that all Ugandans are free to live in their country because God gave us this gift,” Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson John Kikonyogo said.

Mugumya’s re-entry into politics—especially in Rukungiri, a traditional Opposition stronghold—unsettled both ruling and Opposition party structures.

Analysts saw his candidacy as potentially reshaping the race in a constituency long dominated by Opposition figures but divided by internal rivalries.

“Mugumya’s disappearance just days before his nomination raises serious questions about political intimidation and the state of our democracy,” said political analyst Alex Opolot.

“Such incidents create fear among Opposition supporters and weaken public confidence in the fairness of the electoral process. When a candidate can vanish without trace, it sends a chilling message to others who might wish to challenge the establishment.”

Worrying pattern

Opolot noted that Mugumya’s case is part of a worrying pattern.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen several Opposition figures being arrested, detained without trial, or going missing under unclear circumstances. This breeds public suspicion and deepens political mistrust.”

The political analyst added that the timing of Mugumya’s disappearance—just before vetting and nomination—cannot be ignored.

Sam Mugumya displays a copy of his book: "We Refuse to Be Victims." .PHOTO/COURTESY

Opolot said the government’s failure to provide clear answers reflects institutional weakness and a disregard for accountability.

“If the State truly has nothing to hide, it should allow an independent investigation into Mugumya’s disappearance. Ugandans deserve to know what happened. Democracy cannot thrive where citizens vanish for expressing political ambition.”

Timothy Chemonges, the executive director of the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), said Mugumya’s disappearance just days before nominations mirrors a broader pattern in Uganda where critical moments in the political calendar are often marked by intimidation or uncertainty.

“In Rukungiri, which has long been a symbolic Opposition constituency, his absence could tilt local dynamics—either by weakening coordination within the Opposition or by heightening public sympathy,” Chemonges said.

“More importantly, it signals how political contestation in Uganda remains securitised, where competition is often managed through coercion rather than fair engagement.”

As Uganda heads toward another election cycle, Mugumya’s unexplained disappearance has reignited debate about political freedoms, accountability, and the safety of dissenting voices.

“Elections lose their meaning if participation becomes a risk. Mugumya’s disappearance is not just a personal tragedy; it becomes a national concern that reinforces fear, erodes trust, and normalises impunity,” Chemonges said, adding: “During election seasons, the line between State security and regime security blurs. What we are seeing is the use of security processes to shape political outcomes—a trend that not only undermines democracy but also corrodes institutional credibility.”

Lightning strikes twice?

Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson, told Saturday Monitor that he has “no information” regarding Mugumya’s whereabouts.

“Who told you that he’s with us? I would like to remind you that the law states the burden of proof lies with the accusers. Let them prove that he is with us. There is no way we can hold a person indefinitely; we are accountable. We do not know where Mugumya is, and he has a history of disappearing from the country and resurfacing,” he said.

This is not the first time UPDF is denying having Mugumya in its custody. Last month, the UPDF told the High Court in Kampala that Mugumya has never been held in any of their detention facilities.

New Content Item (1)

Mugumya has previously been arrested and detained on several occasions in connection with political activism. The affidavit was made in response to a writ of habeas corpus filed by Mugumya’s legal team, which asked the court to compel security agencies to produce him.

Mugumya’s family also says the silence from authorities is “unacceptable.”

“We have checked all police stations in Kampala, Mbarara, and Rukungiri but have found nothing,” a relative told this reporter. “If he has been arrested, let the government produce him in court. If not, then where is he?”

Human-rights organisations, including the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) and the Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET), have been urged to intervene.

PFF speak out

Michael Kabaziguruka, the chairperson of the PFF electoral commission, confirmed that by the time Mugumya disappeared, he had expressed interest in competing for the party flag to contest for the Rukungiri Municipality parliamentary seat.

“We had four people who expressed interest—Mugumya, Ingrid Kamateneti Turinawe, Dr Wallen Nuwagaba Tumwine, and former MP for Rukungiri Municipality, Roland Mugume Kaginda,” he said.

He added that the day Mugumya was scheduled to be vetted was the very day he went missing, and was not vetted. Kabaziguruka confirmed that Ingrid Kamateneti Turinawe is the party’s flag bearer for the Rukungiri Municipality parliamentary seat.

Political analyst Patrick Mwajje says the case highlights the continuing intersection between security and politics in Uganda.

“When Opposition figures disappear in the middle of an election season, it sends a chilling message. The State must clarify his status. Silence only fuels suspicion.”

Elections

Parliamentary nominations are scheduled for October 22 to 23, according to the Electoral Commission. Mugumya’s absence raises doubts about whether he will appear in time to submit his papers. His name had been circulating among likely contenders in what was shaping up to be one of the most competitive races in southwestern Uganda.