Whistleblower in NSSF probe contradicts self

Mr Job Richard Matua was yesterday grilled by Parliament’s Select Committee probing the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) saga for making contradicting statements on his relationship with Gender minister Betty Amongi.

Mr Matua is a saver with the Fund and a petitioner in the saga.

On December 14, 2022, he wrote to Ms Amongi requesting documents concerning the alleged mismanagement at the Fund and a day later on December 15, 2022, he received a response from her, including attached confidential documents for his perusal.

While interfacing with the Committee chaired by Mr Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara City South), Mr Matua said Ms Amongi had referred him to a Parliament document termed the Hansard that contained remarks of a statement she made on the floor of Parliament on January 19, 2023, so as to get additional information on the NSSF saga.

“How did the minister refer you to the Hansard and presentation way before she had even presented it? How does that relate?” Mr Karim Masaba (Industrial Division, Mbale City) asked.

Mr Amos Kankunda (Rwampara County) also tasked Mr Matua to clarify on the matter.

“My brother, you said you are a cadre, and you stand for the truth. Just a few minutes ago, you submitted to us that in the reply that you got from the minister on December 15, [she said] the other documents regarding the status of the NSSF saga can be retrieved from the Hansard of this Parliament, yet, she made her presentation in January, 2023,” Mr Kankunda said.

Mr Matua eventually withdrew his statement. “I retract that statement. There could be an oversight there. Withdrawn,” he said.

After withdrawing the statement, Mr Kankunda said the petitioner seemed unreliable from his submissions and, therefore, should be committed to taking oath [swear to tell the truth], an idea the rest of the team agreed to.

But even after agreeing and committing to telling the truth, Mr Matua denied he had ever met Ms Amongi before December when he made his petition on the matter. Upon realising his inconsistencies, the legislators made more inquiries.

“Mr [Matua], you were in touch with the minister two weeks before making your petition. Is this true or not,” Mr Mpaka asked. In response, Mr Matua said it was “true” and “had met her before submitting the petition.”

Mr Matua, however, denied allegations that he was paid Shs6m for being a whistleblower and insisted the petition was his idea .

Mr Mpaka eventually ruled that it was now upon the team to internalise the information they had received from the whistleblower and see what is admissible and not before making their final recommendations on the matter.

Mr Mpaka then told Matua: “Should we discover that anything you have told us after this [interaction] is a lie, the Committee will make recommendations as far as this report is concerned, and should they find you guilty again for the third time, then you would have committed perjury [intentional act of swearing a false oath] and the law will take its course.”

Mr Matua, among other things, accuses Mr Richard Byarugaba, the former Managing Director of NSSF, of mismanaging the Fund, allegations he has denied.