Whistleblower names Lira leaders in govt land bonanza

A whistleblower has filed a case detailing how former members of the Lira District executive committee allegedly shared plots of government land at Ireda Housing Estate.

Whistleblower Stephen Alele claims at least 12 plots at Ireda Housing Estate in Lira City East Division were in 2019 and 2022 fraudulently allocated to the accused political leaders by then secretary for Lira District Land Board, Hellen Anyango.

According to Alele, beneficiaries of the land bonanza include the former Lira secretary for production and marketing, former Lira LC5 vice chairman, Lira senior land management officer, chairman of the Lira District Land Board and chairman of production committee.

Others include members of the Lira District Land Board, the former Lira District speaker, and senior assistant secretary at the Ministry Zonal Office in Lira.

“However, to make themselves not appear greedy, corrupt or selfish, beneficiaries used names of their relatives to share the plots,” Alele suggests in a case filed at Lira Central Police Station.

The apportioned land accounts for plot 07, 09, 11, 13, 17, 19, 21, and 23, all on Ben Emor Road as well as plots 02, 04, 14, and 16, on Abosolom Oteng Road.

According to official documents, the plots in mention are part of the land belonging to Uganda Police Force through a recent court ruling under miscellaneous cause number 016 0f 2018.

The complainant also accuses the Lira District Land Board of committing a contempt of court by apportioning the land despite a court injunction on the estate.

“I have already recorded a statement with the police and I am aware the former secretary for the Lira District Land Board, Anyango, was summoned to record a statement,” Alele told Monitor on Monday.

Whistleblower Stephen Alele. PHOTO/COURTESY

While a copy of Anyango’s summon was seen by this publication, no such move has been made towards the other implicated persons.

Early this week, North Kyoga regional police spokesperson Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Jimmy Okema confirmed that the Force was handling the matter.

“I’ve not followed the progress but our team was yet to get statements from various personalities we believe to be involved starting with the area land board people,” he said on Monday.

Background

On February 21, 2023, Lira High Court declared that the land adjacent to the new Akii-Bua Stadium is a property of the Uganda Police Force, and that any transfer or sale of the land is illegal and prejudicial to the interests of Uganda Police Force.

The case had been filed by Alele, Isaac Omara and Anthony Odur against the Lira District leadership and Lira District Land Board.