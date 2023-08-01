Who are Buganda’s longest serving kings?

Buganda Kingdom has so far been ruled by 36 kings. According to history, Kintu was the very first kabaka (king) of Buganda. He reigned between 1200 and 1230 and his rule for 30 years.

Nacwa Nabakka was the second king, who ruled for 45 years between 1230 and 1275 before Kimera took over from him. Nabakka is believed to be the longest serving kabaka.

Kimera, the third king, succeeded Nachwa and steered Buganda for three decades between 1374 and1404.

Ttembo, the fourth king, also ruled Buganda for 30 years, from 1404 to 1434. He was succeeded by Kiggala, the fifth Kabaka, whose rule stretched for 34 years from 1434 to 1464.

In 1464, Kiyimba took over from Kiggala for 20 years until 1484. Succeeding him was Kayima, who was the seventh Kabaka. He served for 30 years between 1494 and 1524. Then Nakibinge, the successor of Kayima, reigned for three decades from 1524 to 1554.

After Nakibinge was Mulondo, who ruled for nine years between 1555 and 1564. Jjembe, the 10th Kabaka, reigned for 20 years from 1564 to 1584. He was succeeded by Ssuuna, who ruled for 30 years between 1584 and 1614.

Ssekamanya took over from Ssuuna and reigned for 20 years between 1614 and 1634. Then came Kimbugwe, who ruled for a decade between 1634 and 1644.

He was succeeded by Kateregga, who ruled Buganda for three decades from 1644 to 1674 before Mutebi took over and ruled for six years from 1674 to 1680.

Jjuuko, who was the 16th king, ruled for 10 years between 1680 and 1690. He was followed by Kayemba, whose reign lasted for 14 years from 1690 to 1704.

Tebandeke, the next king, ruled for 20 years from 1704 to 1724. Like his predecessor, Ndaula led the Kingdom for two decades between 1724 to1734.

Kagulu Tebucwereke ruled for only two years from 1734 to 1736 before Kikulwe, who also ruled for the same number of years between 1736 and 1738, took over.

Mawanda, the 26th king ruled between 1738 and 1740, while his successor, Mwanga rule for a year between 1740 and 1741. Namugala, who took over from Mwanga broke the status quo and ruled for nine years between 1741 and 1750.

Kyabaggu reawakened a longer rule by reigning for three decades between 1750 and 1780. Jjunju took over from him and ruled for 17 years between 1780 and 1797. Like Jjunju, Ssemakookiro’s reign lasted for 17 years between 1797 and 1814. Their successor, Kamaanya, ruled for 18 years between 1814 and 1832.

He was succeeded by Ssuuna II, whose reign stretched for 24 years from 1832 to 1856. Mutesa I took over from Ssuuna II. He ruled for 32 years between 1856 and 1884.

Mwanga II succeeded Muteesa I and reigned for 13 years between 1884 and 1897.

Kiweewa II ruled from August 2 to October 21, 1888, just about two months. He was succeeded by Kalema, who ruled for a year between 1888 and1889, before Daudi Cwa II took over from him between 1897 and 1939, reigning for 42years.

Kabaka Edward Mutesa 11 succeeded Cwa II between 1939 and 1966. He reign was interrupted after kingdoms in Uganda were abolished by the Obote II government in 1967.

CURRENT KING

Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the reigning king, assumed the throne on July 31, 1993, after a long-awaited coronation ceremony.

He was crowned as Kabaka at Naggalabi, Buddo in Wakiso District. His 30th coronation anniversary ceremony was held yesterday in Bulange Mengo.

Documents show that Muteesa II wrote a will, while in London in 1956, indicated that his son, Muwenda Mutebi, was his heir apparent.