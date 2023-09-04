Who are the candidates eyeing Hoima LC5 seat?

The Independent Electoral Commission last Thursday concluded the nomination exercise for the Hoima District chairperson by-election at Kitoba Sub-county headquarters, with the election date scheduled for September 14.

The nomination attracted five candidates, who were duly nominated and will be vying for the position of district chairperson, which fell vacant on March 17 after the death of Kadiri Kirungi. He died in a road accident on the Kampala-Hoima Highway at Mataagi Village, Bukomero Town Council in Kiboga District.

Ms Merab Kasande, the Hoima District Returning Officer, said of the eight individuals who picked nomination papers, only five were nominated.

Two of the eight, Mr John Kwemara, who came third in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries and Mr Michael Byakagaba who picked nomination forms as an Independent candidate, did not appear for the nomination.

Also, Ms Suzan Atuhura’s nomination was cancelled because she did not present all the required documents in time and the electoral officials could not verify those presented by the time nominations closed at 5pm.

Ms Kasande noted that the five nominated candidates commenced their campaigns on Friday last week and will end on September 12. She urged all candidates to follow a harmonised campaign programme.

The nominated candidates include Mr Patrick Musinguzi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka of NRM and Mr Moses Aguuda of the National Unity Platform (NUP). The independent candidates are Mr Vincent Muhumuza and Mr Lenox Mugume.

Mr Mugisha is the son of the deceased former LC5 chairperson, Kirungi.

He emerged victorious in the NRM party primaries held on August 28, where he garnered 11,318 votes, defeating five other contenders. His closest challenger, Mr Muhumuza, got 8,897 votes.

However, Mr Muhumuza, who also serves as the Hoima District NRM vice chairman, has decided to stand as an independent candidate, citing numerous irregularities in the party primaries.

These five candidates will be seeking the votes of the 100,396 registered voters in the district and the election is set to take place in 173 gazetted polling stations across the district.

Following the closure of the nomination process last week, prominent NRM party figures have commenced campaigns in Hoima.

Leading the NRM campaign team is Mr Moses Kigongo, the NRM national vice chairman. He is supported by Mr Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairman, and other key party leaders.



While it is Mr Mugisha’s first time to join active politics, he has showed a promising future by securing his party’s flag in this by-election. He is from Dwoli-Kyambalingwire Village in Kitoba Sub-county. Mr Mugisha said his focus is to carry on his father’s legacy, with much emphasis on health, education, infrastructure and agriculture. “The NRM party has its manifesto and Hoima District is inclusive. The focus will be to accomplish by prioritising agriculture, health, education and infrastructure development,” he said.



In the 2021 general elections, he contested on an Independent ticket for Hoima East Division parliamentary seat but lost to Mr Patrick Mwesigwa Isigoma, who was on an Independent ticket too. Born in Kigorobya County, Mr Aguuda said he wants to correct the mess in the district chairperson’s office. “This by-election is not about me or the people of Hoima District, it is for all Ugandans because the issues affecting the people of Hoima affect other people from other districts,” he said.

Mr Musinguzi is taking his second shot at active politics. In the 2021 general elections, he contested on the FDC ticket for the Bugahya County parliamentary seat but lost to Mr Pius Wakabi of NRM. He is from Kakindo Village, Bulindi Town Council in Bugahya County. In an interview with this publication, he said: “My focus will be on the issue of infrastructure, land grabbing in the district that has persisted and I will also tackle the issue of the district service commission that is accused of selling jobs.”

He is a former contestant for Masindi District chairperson seat in the 2021 polls, which he lost.

He said his focus will be on empowering people to benefit from all opportunities that will be available to improve their livelihood. “People need empowerment. I need to create opportunities for them to see that their livelihood is enhanced. People need to benefit from the district because there are many opportunities in this oil region. They need to tap into them and have money in their pockets,” he said.



