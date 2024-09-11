Who are the candidates eyeing Law Society presidency?

Isaac Atukunda

Mr Atukunda has been the managing partner at Credo Advocates since 2016. He is the current Honorary Secretary of ULS, a position he has held since 2022 and he also doubles as the chairperson of the Publications Committee.

Mr Atukunda also serves as chairperson of the Uganda Law Society Members First Newsletter Committee 2022 and he was also the chairperson of the just concluded ULS 7th Annual Law Conference Organising Committee 2024. He completed his Bachelor of Laws from Kampala International University (KIU) where he also worked as a teaching assistant from 2007 to 2013. He has also been a member of the North Kigezi Diocese Synod since 2020.

Isaac Ssemakadde Kimaze

Mr Ssemakadde is a human rights activist and executive director of the Legal Brains Trust, a public interest law firm based in Kampala, Uganda.

He is a self-proclaimed “legal rebel”, amid his resolve to challenge injustices in society. Mr Ssemakadde has represented several groups such as students, workers, journalists, detainees, and traders’ associations in their search for justice in courts of law.

Mr Ssemakadde asserts that he has been a strong advocate for reforms within the Uganda Law Society and the legal profession, pushing for greater accountability, transparency, and protection of human rights.

Kenneth Kipaalu

Mr Kenneth Kipaalu served as a research officer at the Supreme Court of Uganda between March 2016 and May 2019. He is currently an Associate Partner and Practice Head, Dispute Resolution at KTA Advocates.

Mr Kipaalu is also a representative of the ULS to the Law Council Committee on Legal Education and Training, a position he has held since August 2022. Mr Kipaalu has previously served as chairperson of Young Lawyers Committee of the Uganda Law Society. While pursuing his Law degree, he was elected President, the Makerere Law Society, a position he held from 2012 to 2013.

The LLM candidate at the Liverpool John Moores University holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University.