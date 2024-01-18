Who are the new Supreme Court Justices?

President Museveni has appointed justices Catherine Bamugemereire and Monica Mugenyi to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

The appointment/ elevation of the two justices who have been at the Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court was revealed by Ms Maria Teresa Nabulya, the spokesperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

According to Ms Nabulya, the duo justices were scheduled to appear before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting yesterday.

The Parliament’s Appointments Committee is headed by the Speaker, Anita Among.

Also appointed for the position of Acting Registrars are Ms Stella Atingu and Mr John Paul Edoku

The elevation of justices Bamugemereire and Mugenyi comes at the time when Justice Faith Mwondha is soon hanging her judicial boots at the same apex court as she clocks the retirement age of 70 in March this year.

The bringing on board of the two justices now brings the number of the justices at the Supreme Court to 11 including the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

Parliament in November 2023 passed the Judicature (Amendment) Bill, 2023, rejecting a proposal to increase the number of Supreme Court justices from 11 to 21.

The House, however, endorsed the increment of the number of Court of Appeal justices by 20.

Government on November 22 tabled the Judicature (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on November 22, and Speaker Anita Among, chairing the House then, called for expeditious handling of the Bill, saying it would help government effectively and efficiently deliver justice to the people and to deal with case backlog in the Supreme Court.

In rejecting the proposal to increase the number of Supreme Court justices, the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs argued that this would not address the concerns of case backlog as fronted by the government.

“Even if the number of justices of the Supreme Court is increased, those measures will not be successful in dealing with the issue of case backlog in the Supreme Court since the cases arising from the lower court will not be abated,” the report stated.

The MPs were also concerned that the move would increase government expenditure. Every Supreme Court justice earns about Shs25 million, and other benefits, including housing and security detail.

Upon retirement, they are entitled to a monthly benefit equivalent to 80 percent of the salary for the rest of their lives.

Parliament allowed for the Court of Appeal justices to be increased by 20 to 35.

Government had proposed the number be increased to 56, with the intent to operationalise eight regional courts of appeal and address the case backlog.

It was unclear by press time when the staffing gap left behind at the Court of Appeal where the two Justices were picked from would be filled.

Who is Justice Bamugemereire?

Justice Bamugemereire is a career judicial officer who started out as a State Attorney in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 1993, and later crossed to the Judiciary as a Grade One Magistrate, and then as a Chief Magistrate.

She has over the years grown through the ranks by becoming a High Court judge in 2010 and worked at the Anti-corruption court, Family Division before being elevated to the Court of Appeal where she has been for some years. Her stint at the Court of Appeal was dotted with her being appointed to head two commissions of inquiry into land matters and KCCA that saw Kampala Lord Mayor controversially impeached in 2013.

The holder of a Bachelor's degree of law from Maker ere University and a Master’s degree in Comparative Law from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas Texas, took a career break in 2001 during which a short stint in private sector as a legal advisor Shell Mexico LPG, in Mexico city. She later moved to the United States of America in 2002 where she became a Research Assistant at SMU in Dallas Texas. A year later, she relocated to the United Kingdom where she stayed for eight years while she served as an Associate lecturer at the University of Surrey.

It’s from here that she returned home and was appointed to the High Court Bench in 2010.

Justice Bamugemereire has written and presented extensively on the topic of corruption at scholarly conferences at Oxford Brookes, Manchester, Leicester and the World Bank in Washington DC. This has also seen her deliver more than 20 landmark judgments/ rulings including dismissing a case against former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya in 2011 in connection with 2007 Chogm due to lack of evidence and also the case of the city socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black.

Who is Justice Mugenyi?

Justice Monica Kalyegira Mugenyi, was born in 1969 and has over 25 years of cumulative legal and judicial experience largely in the public sector.

Out of the 25 years of legal practice, 10 years have been practiced at regional level and 15 years as a senior transactional and courtroom lawyer.

About her education, she is a holder of Bachelor’s Degree in laws from Makerere University in 1992 and a fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK in 2020, LLM International Trade Law degree; University of Essex, UK, 2002. She is also an old girl at Gayaza High School.

Prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court, Justice Mugenyi was at the Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court where she was since October 2019.

From June 2015 to November 2020, she worked as the Principal Judge East African Court of Justice based in Arusha, Tanzania.

As the Presiding Judge of the First Instance Division, she presided over the judicial corams that hear and determine matters before the Division; provided leadership and guidance to judicial proceedings; presided over pre- and post-hearing coram deliberations, and oversaw the Division’s judicial output.

She has also served at various duty stations while she was a High Court like the land Division, Criminal Division where she convicted Lydia Draru, a lady who was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the murder of former army commander, James Kazini before sentencing her to 14 years in jail. She acquitted Draru of a more serious charge of murder.

In her other career, Justice Mugenyi was part of a pioneer Fund Management Team that operationalised the Uganda Road Fund in accordance with the Uganda Road Fund Act. While at the Road Fund, she provided leadership to the formulation of the Fund’s operational manuals, and drafted Performance Agreements that outline key performance targets and accountability principles against which funds would be disbursed to compliant road maintenance agencies in the country.